Microsoft has released the Windows App for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and web browsers, with a public preview for Android users. The application allows access to different Windows features on various devices like computers, phones, and tablets.

The Windows App is a central hub for connecting to a range of Windows services, like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, and Microsoft Dev Box. They used to be their own applications, but were recently joined together into the Windows App. It's great that it's now available on many platforms, but the Windows app is currently only available in public preview for Android devices. This way, Android users can try out the app and give feedback to Microsoft before its official full release.

The Windows App gives users a consistent experience across all their devices. The app supports customizable home screens, multi-monitor setups, and USB redirection, enhancing productivity and flexibility. Bringing all of these into one app makes it much easier to switch computers and software and work from devices that are not your regular home computer. It's good not just for regular users but for businesses, too. IT administrators can also use this in a corporate environment alongside remote employees. IT admins can simplify management and improve security, while end users can use it as a way to do remote work.

Microsoft has provided resources such as get-started documentation and migration documentation to help those still using Remote Desktop clients as end users or IT professionals. You can download the Windows App from the Microsoft Store for Windows devices, the Apple App Store for macOS and iOS devices, or Google Play for Android devices. You can also access the Windows App directly through your web browser, if you don't want to install software on your devices or just need to access it quickly.

Source: Microsoft