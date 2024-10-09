The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is nearing the end of its support lifecycle. Microsoft is releasing a final Android 12 update for the device, which marks the end of software updates for the dual-screen smartphone.

Microsoft's official website confirmed that the Surface Duo 2's lifecycle ends on October 21, 2024. The Surface Duo 2 received an Android OS update from Android 11 to Android 12L in October 2022, but this was the only major upgrade. The next Android 12 update, which was found by some users on Reddit, is very small at 54MB. This small update seems to show that the company isn't focused on adding more features or updates to this device.

Microsoft's Android-based Surface devices were guaranteed Android version and security updates for a minimum of three years from the device's release date. The original Surface Duo, released on September 10, 2020, reached its end of support on September 10, 2023. The Surface Duo 2, launched on October 21, 2021, will follow suit on October 21, 2024. This means the device only has about two more weeks before the last planned Security update releases, which should actually be its last update.

Microsoft has not officially announced the end of the Surface Duo line, but with no new model in sight three years after the second model was released, the chances aren't great. The phones was known for their unique book-style design with two screens and no outer display, unlike most other attempts at folding designs. Despite having well-built hardware, which we covered in our review, the Surface Duo 2 came out with some usability issues, camera limitations, and software deficiencies. It likely didn't sell as well as the company would hope, and there may be some time before Microsoft returns to this lineup, if ever.

