Microsoft is rolling out updates to the Microsoft Store on Windows. These updates are aimed at making the store run better, changing the look, and helping manage your downloads and purchases.

Microsoft made some big improvements to its performance, and now the time it takes to launch the Microsoft Store is 25% shorter, and the number of failed downloads has been cut in half. The process for downloading and installing has been updated to look better. A new progress bar gives clearer updates during downloads, especially for bigger apps.

Now, users can also cancel downloads right from the product page instead of needing to find each product in the Library. The Library page has also been updated to show all owned products instead of just the ones users have installed. Also, the Updates and Downloads page is now separate from the Library, creating a focused space for managing any pending updates and downloads, along with their version notes.

You need to have the latest Windows updates installed to enjoy these improvements, which will come in time. The company said that these changes were made based on feedback from users, and that makes sense because they're mostly changes with the design. New categories for apps and games help users find specific titles more easily. Product pages offer more trailers and high-quality images. There’s also an option to turn off automatic video playback.

In addition to the main updates, there have been several other improvements. These include better support for Win32 apps using the web installer, design updates, improved search suggestions, and easier updates for Win32 apps. The Microsoft Store is also adding more apps, with new entries like ChatGPT, Fantastical, Battle.net, World of Warcraft, and Arc. Microsoft has mentioned that more improvements will be made in 2025. The update will take time and may come later, based on your device, location, and software version.

Source: Microsoft