You have many different ways of installing apps and programs on a Windows PC, but the Microsoft Store is still there to provide a one-stop shop for many of your app needs. Now, the Microsoft Store is becoming much more useful for app updates.

Soon, the Microsoft Store will be able to provide updates to more of your apps, even if they weren't downloaded from the Store. Before this change, if an app was downloaded through means different than the Microsoft Store, then they couldn't be updated there, even if the app was also distributed there. Now, if you downloaded an app through a website or other method, and it's also listed in the Store, the updates will (probably) appear in the Store app.

This is definitely an improvement, as there are a lot of apps that you might download from their official websites without checking the Microsoft Store first. This change will also make updates easier, since you can just open the Store, check pending updates, and update everything that's pending, including those apps. You can also search for a specific app on the Store and click on the "Update" button that's right on the listing.

For these apps installed from outside the store, they won't be updated automatically—you'll have to manually go into the Store and click the "Update" button on each. It should be noted that this only applies for apps that are distributed through the Microsoft Store but are also available elsewhere. This doesn't really change a thing for apps with their own update systems (which won't show up there) or apps installed from the Store (since they're already on that list).

This update is available on the latest Windows 11 Insider build available on the Canary channel. Everyone else will need to wait a few months to see this change—we don't advise you to check out Insider builds, especially not Canary builds since they're not fully tested and stable.

Source: Microsoft