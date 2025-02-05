Microsoft is updating the Microsoft Store to change how games are installed on Windows 11. This update gives players more control over how much of a game they want to install, especially for games with large files.

Now, players can choose which parts of a game they want to install. For instance, in games like Call of Duty and Halo, users can install high-resolution graphics separately or just in the campaign mode, leaving out multiplayer features. This is a big change from the old system, where you had to install everything at once.

After installing a game, users can go back to its page in the Microsoft Store and click a new "Manage" button to change which parts are installed. This way, users can adjust things later based on how much storage they have or which gameplay options they prefer.

Steam, game consoles, and some other game stores also offer players the option to download specific parts of games instead of downloading everything at once, although it's not very common. There have been different download options for game modes or graphic settings on Steam for a while. Consoles have also had some cases where players could download components like multiplayer support or language packs separately. However, these options were rare and not very extensive.

It's nowhere near as comprehensive as what Windows is testing out. This seems to be a big evolution of the idea, and since it's going through testing, it's a great way to get user feedback and fix any issues before it’s made available to everyone. The new feature is being gradually launched for users on the Canary and Dev Channels who have version 22501.1401.xx or newer of the Microsoft Store.

Developers will likely test this new feature out for players to use because it's hard to ignore its potential. This will be a huge boon to PC users who are more interested in the multiplayer of a game or the single-player and don't want the other piece. This lets players pick and choose what parts of a game they want to download, making downloads quicker, especially for those who only want to play a specific mode and for those players with slower internet connections.

Additionally, players can remove parts of the game they no longer need after installation. For example, someone might uninstall high-resolution textures to free up space if they don’t think they’ll add much to their gameplay or remove a campaign because they're done and want to focus on multiplayer. It's a pretty smart idea but will likely need a lot of testing before it is fully realized.

Source: Microsoft