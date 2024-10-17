Many are preparing to say "goodbye" to Microsoft Publisher, which is set to be retired in October, 2026. I'll outline some alternatives to consider using ahead of the retirement date so that you're not left in the dark.

Adobe InDesign

Adobe InDesign is desktop publishing software available to both consumers and businesses since 1999. Among some of the benefits of using InDesign is that completing workflows has been made simpler, images can be created with text prompts, catalog design is offered with interactive options, and more.

Price Notes 23 dollars per month It certainly doesn't compete with Microsoft Publisher's cost of approximately 7 dollars per month, but it does offer substantially more in a package that provides users with a variety of features.

Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer offers a free option to create images, icons, wallpapers, invitations, and more. Released in 2023, Designer is available online and not as a desktop application. Having access to online platforms without the overhead required to manage a desktop application has its pros and cons, but all-in-all, it's a pretty robust platform.

Cost Notes Free to use Designer; 20 dollars per month, per user for CoPilot Offering so many features available to create pretty much anything you would want at a free price-point definitely makes it stand out among the others on this list. Useers that would like to implement Microsoft's CoPilot A.I. into the equation will have to pay a bit extra, but it may very well be worth it to incorporate A.I. into the mix. Feel free to try out Designer for free.

Affinity Publisher

Positioning itself as "The best desktop publishing software – no subscription," Affinity Desktop offers the ability for users to create many layouts for a variety of project types; whether digital or print, simple or complex. There are also many tools available to create the perfect layout, whether it’s a newsletter, magazine, book, eBook, postcard, brochure, flyer or other design. There is also the option to flow text along a path, link styles across pages, add artistic text, unique decorations, drop caps or more.

Price Notes 70 dollars, one-time fee This product has a very interesting pricing model in that they are offering a Universal License which can be run on the macOS or Windows operating systems. It's also interesting to point out that Adobe isn't offering this as an option with InDesign.

Canva

Canva is known for having a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) design for desktop publishers, and it is also exclusively an online platform, which makes it a more contained space—this can provide a better experience for both users and Canva. As with other providers, Canva offers the ability to create designs using A.I., designing collaboratively with others, designing and printing in one space, offering templates, and more.

Price per month, per person Price per year, per person Canva Free Free Free Canva Teams 10 dollars 100 dollars Canva Pro 15 dollars 120 dollars Canva Enterprise Negotiable Negotiable

The Print Shop

Having been around for more than 30 years, "America's favorite desktop publishing software" has been constantly developing upon their software offerings. As an example, I'll be looking at their "The Print Shop Deluxe 6.4" software package.

Price Notes 60 dollars per PC; 10 dollars to install on three additional PCs The new Print Shop Deluxe 6.4 provides new templates, optimized functionality, enhanced editing tools, and more. It's also important to note that this software is touted as an easy-to-use but powerful solution for desktop design needs.

Each of the above desktop publishing software packages has its strengths and weaknesses. Adobe InDesign offers a very well-known and well-supported software solution. I think it's safe to say that most, if not all, creatives either know how to use or have used InDesign. When looking at the payment plan structure, it's interesting to note that there is no one-time pay option offered, only monthly plans. This means that this product costs more than any one-time buy suite, but the user will always be using the most updated features.

Microsoft Designer is the free option that offers a substantial number of desktop publishing features at a free price-point. Of course, knowing that it's Microsoft and, for those who have a Microsoft account, working with an application in the Microsoft ecosystem can be a strong selling point. I can personally share that I have created a number of marketing materials and logos using Microsoft Designer and confidently stand behind this product's capabilities.

When looking at Affinity Publisher, there are many robust features that one might find in any of the desktop publishing suites, but there is no subscription model at all. Instead, they opt to charge a one-time fee for a universal license depending on the operating system used. This option would be great for those who would like to pay once for the set features instead of a monthly recurring subscription—someone who may be a non-professional desktop publisher comes to mind.

After Adobe InDesign, I think that Canva is the most name-recognized brand in desktop publishing software. Offering an online platform for creating various desktop publishing designs and four price tiers, Canva may very well be among the most flexible options available.

Last, but certainly not least, The Print Shop positions itself as a legacy product that offers tested and tried templates along with many desktop publishing features that have lasted a lengthy span of time. This software is also installed on operating systems and not available online, and their model is a one-time pay for the use of the software license. That makes it a strong contender as the best option for non-business users or those who need the basics without all the fluff.