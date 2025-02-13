Keyboard shortcuts can significantly increase your workflow efficiency, though the sheer number of them can make them difficult to prioritize and remember. This is why we've created a cheat sheet of some of the most useful keyboard shortcuts for the new Microsoft Outlook—specifically aimed at the email section of the app on Windows computers—which you can print and have to hand whenever you need it!

Mac keyboard shortcuts often follow the same principle as the Windows keyboard shortcuts, though the Alt key on Windows keyboards is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

Download Link: Click to get the printable PDF version of the cheat sheet.

If you prefer the cheat sheet in JPEG image format, you can also right-click the image below and select "Save Image As."