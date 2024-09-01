Key Takeaways

  • Learn keyboard shortcuts for quick, efficient work in Outlook on Windows 11, such as Ctrl+N to start a new email.
  • To read your emails, start with the Navigation Pane (where your folders are stored) by pressing Ctrl+Y.
  • Use Ctrl+E to activate the Search function, where you can locate an email in any folder in an instant.

In this guide, I'll share some of the most useful keyboard shortcuts for the Microsoft Outlook desktop app (v.2401 or newer) on Windows 11.

Outlook lets you access your calendar, contacts, and some of the Microsoft 365 apps. However, in this article, we'll look at the keyboard shortcuts that specifically apply to the app's email section. With Outlook open, press Ctrl+1 to navigate to emails (for example, if you're in the Outlook Calendar section).

Press Ctrl+F to search for a specific command within this article.

Starting Emails

Action

Shortcut

Start a new email

Ctrl+N

Jump between To, CC, Subject, and Message Body

Tab

Select text in your email

Shift+Arrows

Make the selected text bold

Ctrl+B

Make the selected text italic

Ctrl+I

Underline the selected text

Ctrl+U

Add a hyperlink to selected text

Ctrl+K

Send an email you have typed

Ctrl+Enter

Replying to and Forwarding Emails

Action

Shortcut

Forward a selected email

Ctrl+F

Reply to a selected email

Ctrl+R

Reply To All in a selected email

Ctrl+Shift+R

The Three Main Panes

In this section, we'll look at some of the shortcut keys for the app's three main panes:

  1. The Navigation pane
  2. The Message pane
  3. The Reading pane (which becomes the New Message pane when you press Ctrl+N)
The Microsoft Outlook 2024 interface.
Microsoft

This is where you can see your email folders.

Action

Shortcut

Activate the Navigation Pane

Ctrl+Y

Go to the Inbox folder

Ctrl+Shift+i

Go to the Outbox folder

Ctrl+Shift+O

Collapse or expand a section that has an arrow next to its title

Left or Right Arrow

Move up and down between email folders

Up or Down Arrow (and press Space to select a folder)

Open the selected folder and activate the Message Pane

Enter

To jump to a folder quickly, press Ctrl+Y, and then type the first few letters of the folder's title.

Message Pane

Here, you can see the subjects and the first few words of the messages in the selected folder. Use the arrow keys to move up and down between each message, which you can see in full in the Reading Pane on the right as you do.

Action

Shortcut

Activate the Message Pane

Ctrl+Y, then Enter

Move a selected email to deleted items

Delete

Permanently delete a selected email or item

Shift+Delete

Mark a selected email as read

Ctrl+Q

Mark a selected email as unread

Ctrl+U

Select several adjacent emails in the selected folder

Shift+Up or Shift+Down

Select several non-adjacent emails in the selected folder

Hold Ctrl, while pressing the Up or Down arrow to locate the relevant email, and pressing space to select it

Go to the first or last email in the selected folder

Home or End

Open a selected email in a new window

Shift+Enter (and Esc to close)

Activate the Reading Pane for the selected email

Tab

Reading Pane

This is where you can read a selected email in full.

Action

Shortcut

Go to the start or end of the email thread

Home or End

Move up or down a long email thread quickly

Page Up or Page Down

Jump to a link in an email

Press Tab repeatedly (and Enter to open)

Only open a link in an email if you are sure you can trust the sender. Always double-check that the email isn't a scam!

Outlook's Search field lets you find emails in all folders in an instant.

Action

Shortcut

Go to the search box

Ctrl+E

Navigate between search results

Up or Down, and then Enter

If you're a fan of keyboard shortcuts, check out our Windows 11 shortcut alphabet!