Key Takeaways Learn keyboard shortcuts for quick, efficient work in Outlook on Windows 11, such as Ctrl+N to start a new email.

To read your emails, start with the Navigation Pane (where your folders are stored) by pressing Ctrl+Y.

Use Ctrl+E to activate the Search function, where you can locate an email in any folder in an instant.

In this guide, I'll share some of the most useful keyboard shortcuts for the Microsoft Outlook desktop app (v.2401 or newer) on Windows 11.

Outlook lets you access your calendar, contacts, and some of the Microsoft 365 apps. However, in this article, we'll look at the keyboard shortcuts that specifically apply to the app's email section. With Outlook open, press Ctrl+1 to navigate to emails (for example, if you're in the Outlook Calendar section).

Press Ctrl+F to search for a specific command within this article.

Starting Emails

Action Shortcut Start a new email Ctrl+N Jump between To, CC, Subject, and Message Body Tab Select text in your email Shift+Arrows Make the selected text bold Ctrl+B Make the selected text italic Ctrl+I Underline the selected text Ctrl+U Add a hyperlink to selected text Ctrl+K Send an email you have typed Ctrl+Enter

Replying to and Forwarding Emails

Action Shortcut Forward a selected email Ctrl+F Reply to a selected email Ctrl+R Reply To All in a selected email Ctrl+Shift+R

The Three Main Panes

In this section, we'll look at some of the shortcut keys for the app's three main panes:

The Navigation pane The Message pane The Reading pane (which becomes the New Message pane when you press Ctrl+N)

Navigation Pane

This is where you can see your email folders.

Action Shortcut Activate the Navigation Pane Ctrl+Y Go to the Inbox folder Ctrl+Shift+i Go to the Outbox folder Ctrl+Shift+O Collapse or expand a section that has an arrow next to its title Left or Right Arrow Move up and down between email folders Up or Down Arrow (and press Space to select a folder) Open the selected folder and activate the Message Pane Enter

To jump to a folder quickly, press Ctrl+Y, and then type the first few letters of the folder's title.

Message Pane

Here, you can see the subjects and the first few words of the messages in the selected folder. Use the arrow keys to move up and down between each message, which you can see in full in the Reading Pane on the right as you do.

Action Shortcut Activate the Message Pane Ctrl+Y, then Enter Move a selected email to deleted items Delete Permanently delete a selected email or item Shift+Delete Mark a selected email as read Ctrl+Q Mark a selected email as unread Ctrl+U Select several adjacent emails in the selected folder Shift+Up or Shift+Down Select several non-adjacent emails in the selected folder Hold Ctrl, while pressing the Up or Down arrow to locate the relevant email, and pressing space to select it Go to the first or last email in the selected folder Home or End Open a selected email in a new window Shift+Enter (and Esc to close) Activate the Reading Pane for the selected email Tab

Reading Pane

This is where you can read a selected email in full.

Action Shortcut Go to the start or end of the email thread Home or End Move up or down a long email thread quickly Page Up or Page Down Jump to a link in an email Press Tab repeatedly (and Enter to open)

Only open a link in an email if you are sure you can trust the sender. Always double-check that the email isn't a scam!

Search

Outlook's Search field lets you find emails in all folders in an instant.

Action Shortcut Go to the search box Ctrl+E Navigate between search results Up or Down, and then Enter

If you're a fan of keyboard shortcuts, check out our Windows 11 shortcut alphabet!