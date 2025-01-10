Microsoft will start automatically installing its new Outlook email app on Windows 10 devices. It's already pre-installed on most Windows 11 PCs and rolled out to some existing Windows 11 systems.

The new Outlook app will be packaged in an optional download for Windows 10 starting January 28th, but after the February 11th security update, it will be be a forced inclusion. The new Outlook app will work alongside the old one without changing any current settings or configurations. Microsoft has stated that it's currently not possible to stop the new Outlook app from being installed on Windows 10 devices. You can also download new Outlook from the Microsoft Store today for any PC running Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher.

If you don't want to keep the new Outlook, you can uninstall it after it shows up. You can find the new Outlook app in the Apps section of the Start Menu. Microsoft has shared steps to uninstall the app in its post explaining the situation. It is interesting that this is a forced install, but it is likely because the old Mail and Calendar clients are falling apart and there should ideally be some built-in solution.

The new Outlook for Windows was first shown to the public in May 2022. A version for personal accounts became available in September 2023, thanks to the Windows fall update on September 26 and the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. Businesses got access in August 2024, and Microsoft will finally start automatically installing the new Outlook instead of letting users choose whether to install it.

It's definitely a bit annoying that the new Outlook is rolling out before it can fully replace the functionality of the old built-in Mail and Calendar apps. Although there are instructions to help users uninstall the new Outlook, it's an extra step that not everyone knows about. It’s also uncertain if changing certain settings can effectively prevent the new Outlook from being reinstalled in the future.

Source: Microsoft, BleepingComputer