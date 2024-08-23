Loop, Microsoft's new collaborative project manager, just got its second major update, adding new features and UI changes to its web and desktop apps. “Beyond the new #MicrosoftLoop UI, we've made it easier to get to your meeting notes, favorites, recent, and more,” Microsoft tweeted announcing Loop 2.0.

Microsoft built the first version of the Loop app around workspaces, pages, and components. You can create all kinds of blocks of information (kind of like Notion) and put those components together on a page. Related pages go into a relevant workspace. You can create multiple workspaces to organize your projects. Your teammates can collaborate across workspaces, pages, and components. And they can comment on ideas, edit them, and add their own. To bring it all together, Microsoft also integrated Loop with the Copilot AI.

The update makes it easier to work with those three building elements. For example, Loop 2.0 introduces a persistent “Create New” button for quickly creating new workspaces, pages, and links, saving you the trouble of jumping to the homepage every time you need to start something new. Currently, there are four options in the “Create New” drop-down menu, but more are coming. It’s also easier to add new stuff to an existing workspace or to create new ones with a new menu that drops down from the breadcrumb navigator.

Microsoft Loop

You get two new features to help you find things quicker. With Favorite Workspaces, "you can now easily access and switch between your favorite and recent workspaces." And the Recent Tab shows a history of pages and components you’ve been working on, including components from Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneNote, and Whiteboard.

Plus, there’s a new tab where “Meeting Notes” from Microsoft Teams show up. You can access old meeting notes or add new ones for upcoming meetings. Loop 2.0 is currently rolling out to everyone and, according to Microsoft, "if you don't see it yet, you will very soon."

Source: Twitter/X