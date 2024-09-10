Today, Microsoft released a new Xbox Game Pass plan called Game Pass Standard. This new plan fills a gap in the existing Game Pass offerings, combining elements of Game Pass for Console and Game Pass Core with a price point that was once considered the "ultimate" tier.

Game Pass Standard offers access to hundreds of high-quality console games in the Game Pass library, including popular titles like Halo, Age of Empires, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Subscribers will also get online console multiplayer and member discounts, similar to the benefits of Game Pass Core.

This new tier, however, doesn't include immediate access to day-one game releases, a feature previously available with Xbox Game Pass for Console. Microsoft has clarified that while some games coming to Game Pass Ultimate (day one games or other game entries) will not be immediately available with Game Pass Standard. They may be added to the library at a future date, which could be up to 12 months or more and will vary by title. Some games might just never come to Game Pass Standard.

Microsoft

Existing subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for Console will retain access to day-one games, but new subscribers must opt for either PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get this perk. The introduction of Game Pass Standard comes alongside recent price increases for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers and the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Core. The new Game Pass lineup now includes:

Xbox Game Pass Core: $9.99 per month, offering over 25 games, online console multiplayer, and some discounts

Xbox Game Pass Standard: $14.99 per month, giving access to hundreds of games, online console multiplayer, and discounts

PC Game Pass: $11.99 per month, offering hundreds of games, recent day-one titles, EA Play, and other discounts

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $19.99 per month, which gives access to hundreds of games, recent day-one titles, EA Play, online console multiplayer, discounts, and more perks

The launch of Game Pass Standard coincides with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass in October. If you want to play that game on day one, you will have to pay $20 a month, almost a third of the game's costs. If you play for three months, you'll have almost paid the full game's price.

Source: Microsoft via The Verge