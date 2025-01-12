Quick Links

Microsoft Forms is useful for creating straightforward quizzes, surveys, and tests, and its self-explanatory interface makes it a popular tool. However, you might not be using it to its full potential! In this article, I'll share some tools and tricks you should use to get the most out of this versatile program.

This article uses screenshots of the web browser version of Microsoft Forms, though the same tools are also accessed in the same locations on the Microsoft Forms desktop app.

1 Branch Questions Based On Previous Answers

You can dictate which questions your respondents see depending on the answers they have already given. In this example, the first question asks the respondent to select which sport they follow the most.

The first question in a Microsoft Forms form that asks respondents which sport they follow the most.

The next question the user needs to answer relates directly to what they chose for question 1. If they chose "soccer," they need to be directed to question 2, which asks them to nominate their favorite soccer team. If they chose "ice hockey," they need to nominate their favorite ice hockey team in question 3, skipping out question 2. Finally, if they chose "baseball," they need to select their favorite baseball team in question 4, avoiding questions 2 and 3.

Questions 2, 3, and 4 in a sports survey in Microsoft Forms, each asking a question about three different sports.

To do this, select the question that dictates where the respondent will be taken next (in my case, question 1), and click the three dots in the bottom-right corner. Then, click "Add Branching."

The Add Branching option next to a question in Microsoft Forms.

Now, choose which question the person completing your form should be directed to, depending on which option they choose.

Examples of branching in Microsoft Forms on three possible responses. Each response takes the respondent to specifically related next questions.

After the respondent has chosen their favorite team (questions 2, 3, or 4), depending on the sport they selected (question 1), I want them to proceed to question 5, which asks them how often they attend a sports venue to watch a live sports event. This means I need to add branching to questions 2, 3, and 4. Otherwise, the respondent will see a question unrelated to the sport they chose.

Three questions in a Microsoft Form that uses branching to direct the user to question 5.

When you have finished adding all your branching options, click "Back" at the top of the window.

The Back option in Microsoft Forms that takes the user away from the Branching Options and back to the editing section of the program.

Finally, click "Preview" to check that your branching has worked successfully.

The Preview button in Microsoft Forms.

2 Copy Multi-Choice Options From Excel or Word

Do you need to insert a long list of options in a multiple-choice question? Typing all the different answers as individual choices can take forever and is likely to result in error.

Luckily, if you have the list of options already typed into Excel or Word, you can copy and paste it straight into Microsoft Forms.

If the list is elsewhere, such as on a website or another program, select and copy the list, and press Ctrl+Shift+V in Excel or Word to paste the text only. You may have to clean up the data slightly—like removing blank rows—but this method is still much quicker than typing the data manually!

First, make sure each option is in a separate row in Excel or a new paragraph in Word. Then, select them all, and press Ctrl+C.

A list of Premier League football teams in Microsoft Word.

Now, head to your form in Microsoft Forms, click "Add New Question," and create a "Choice" question.

The Add New Question button in Microsoft Forms, with the Choice option selected.

Next, type the question, and delete Option 2 by clicking the trash icon next to it.

A choice question is added to the question field in Microsoft Forms, and the trash can icon next to Option 2 is highlighted.

Finally, select the text in the Option 1 field, and press Ctrl+V.

The text in the Option 1 field of a Microsoft Forms choice question is selected.

See how each item in the list appears magically as separate options for the respondent to select!

A choice question in Microsoft Forms whose options are pasted from a list in Microsoft Word.

3 Set a Start and End Date

If you need to designate the timeframe for accepting form submissions, you can set a start and end date.

For example, you might have finished creating your form, and you want to plan ahead by sending it to everyone who needs to complete it. However, they still have yet to receive a piece of information that will help them answer the questions, so you don't want them to respond just yet.

To do this, open the relevant form, and click "Settings" in the ribbon. Then, check "Accept Responses." This is a crucial step, whether you set a timeframe or not, because it makes sure that the form is accessible.

The Settings button in Microsoft Forms is selected, and the Accept Responses option in the Settings pane is checked.

Now, check "Start Date" to dictate the date and time your form becomes available, and check "End Date" to specify a date and time after which people can no longer submit responses.

After you have set the relevant dates and times, simply click the "X," and these new settings will be saved immediately.

The start and end date and time are changed in the Microsoft Forms Settings pane, and the cross to close the pane is also selected.

Finally, "Collect Responses" and copy and paste the URL into your web browser to check that your adjustments have worked as expected. For example, if the start date is in the future, you should see a message saying that the form is not accepting responses.

The Microsoft Forms screen message, 'This form is currently not accepting responses.'

4 Shuffle Your Questions

This is an undervalued tool that has many benefits. For example, if you're conducting an academic survey, displaying your questions in a random order helps reduce the likelihood of patterned responses, giving you a more accurate set of results. Also, if you're a teacher, randomizing your questions means that your students are less likely to be able to copy each other's responses!

To activate this option, click "Settings" in the form's ribbon, and check "Shuffle Questions."

The Settings tab in Microsoft Forms, with the Shuffle Questions box checked.

Notice how you can lock certain questions. For example, if you want your respondents to type their name and date of birth in questions 1 and 2 before they complete your survey, you can lock these so they don't get lost among the survey's questions.

The Shuffle Questions box is checked in Microsoft Forms, and the Lock Questions option is activated, with questions 1 to 2 stipulated as the questions to be locked.

When you're done, click "X" in the top-left corner of the Settings pane, and your new settings will save instantly.

Even though your respondents see the questions in a randomized order, when you view the responses, they'll be in the order in which you typed them when creating your form.

You can't shuffle the questions if you have multiple sections or pages in your form. You should also avoid shuffling if you have used branching—branching favors sequential questions, whereas shuffling removes this logical order altogether.

5 Display a Message Upon Completion

By default, your respondents will see a message saying "Your response was submitted" when they have completed and sent the form, and you don't need to do anything to activate this process.

The Your Response Was Submitted message that appears by default after a respondent has completed a form in Microsoft Forms.

However, why not make your message a little more personal and professional? Maybe you could include a note informing the respondent who they should contact if they have any questions about the survey, an announcement about when the results will be made public, or even a lighthearted pun about the content of the form the respondent has just completed.

Click "Settings" at the top of the Microsoft Forms window, and scroll down to and check "Customize Thank You Message." Then, type the personalized message the respondent will see when they submit their answers, and click the "X" in the top-right corner to save this change.

The Settings tab in Microsoft Forms, with Customize Thank You Message checked, a custom message typed, and the X in the top-left corner highlighted.

Here's an example of a customized message and what it looks like to the end user.

A customized message that appears after a form is submitted in Microsoft Forms.

The thank-you message can be plain text only (in other words, no hyperlinks or images), and you can use up to 4,000 characters.

6 Decide Whether Respondents Can Save and Edit Their Answers

The last option in the Settings menu lets you decide whether people can save their responses to their own Microsoft Forms account. What's more, when it's checked, another option appears that gives you the option to allow your respondents to edit their responses.