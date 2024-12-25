One of the beauties of using Excel is that it's a constant learning curve. Even for the most seasoned of pros, there are always more hints and tips that we can pick up along the way to boost our spreadsheet expertise. Here are some of my favorites.

1 Hide Data but Keep Cells

It's surprising that Excel doesn't have a direct command for hiding data in visible cells, as this functionality has many uses.

In this Excel heat map, which shows the position from which goals have been scored, the colored cells do all the talking, so I don't need to display the corresponding numbers.

Similarly, the scores in this table are derived from a calculation that doesn't hold any numerical value—other than for comparative purposes—and the data bars in this table give me a clear picture of how the employees compare. As a result, there's no requirement for the overall scores to be visible.

When I print this information sheet, I want the employee's salary to be hidden, as it's sensitive information.

To keep those cells but hide their data, after selecting them, click the "Number Format" dialog box launcher in the corner of the Number group in the Home tab.

Then, click "Custom" in the left-hand menu, and type ;;; (three semicolons) into the Type field.

When you click "OK," the numbers in the selected cells will disappear, even though the data is still there.

Close

If, at any point, you want to see the data or formula you've hidden, select the cell and see the formula bar at the top of your spreadsheet.

2 Change Numerical Data to Representative Text

There are many ways to generate text based on data, including the XLOOKUP function, conditional formatting, and the SWITCH function. However, many of these techniques require separate columns for the data and their representative text.

In column D of this data sheet, I want Excel to turn any positive numbers to "PROFIT," any negative numbers to "LOSS," and any zeros to "BREAK EVEN."

If you want to do the same, select and right-click the relevant cells, and click the "Number Format" dialog box launcher in the Number group in the Home tab.