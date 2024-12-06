Microsoft has stopped offering Skype Numbers and Credits. So now, users can no longer buy phone numbers or credits to make calls.

This change was highlighted by a volunteer moderator on the Skype community forum who found they couldn't buy credits. At first, it was considered a regional problem because the user had a Russian account but was in Brazil, and sanctions affect Microsoft services in Russia. However, it turned out that the issue affected more people beyond just that case.

The Skype Number purchase page now says this service is no longer available. Users are being encouraged to look into monthly subscription plans instead. The Skype Credits page also recommends that users switch to these monthly subscriptions or take advantage of free Skype-to-Skype calls. While Microsoft confirmed these changes in short statements on the pages, the company did not clarify why it is not offering them anymore.

The sudden removal of both features points to bigger issues. Since there's no timeline for when or if Skype Number might come back, assuming that the service is gone for good is reasonable. However, the page that offers credits still has the prices and fees. For example, users can get around 434 minutes of call time to Ireland for $10.00 of Skype Credit. If the service was truly gone for good, the cost and times would probably also be gone.

Before, Skype Credits allowed users to pay for occasional calls for 180 days. So, it is likely that the call time is still available for those who still have minutes left. Still, now that the option to buy minutes is gone, buyers must switch to a monthly subscription. This change could be a lot more expensive for those who only make calls once in a while since they no longer have an affordable choice. The prices are $8 for a general subscription and can go all the way to $20. Additionally, for users in areas with different living costs, the minimum monthly payment could be a big jump in price.

Source: WindowsLatest