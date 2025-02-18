Lately, Microsoft has been on a crusade to make Edge faster. With the latest update to Edge 132, the company is taking extra measures to get one step closer to that goal.

Microsoft has just announced that more parts of the Edge browser are now becoming significantly faster. According to Microsoft, at least 14 areas of the user interface within Edge are now, on average, 40% faster than previous versions. Key features such as Downloads, Drop, History, and the inPrivate new tab experience have all received a significant speed boost.

The improvements were reached by migrating the browser user interface (UI) to WebUI 2.0. This is a markup-first architecture change, that reduces the code needed during the initialization of the UI. So in essence, this is just a continuation of the work that the company started almost a year ago, where it started migrating some sections of the browser to WebUI 2.0 from React. The company even showed off a demo video where it showcases the speed improvements in the Downloads section.

These small improvements update after update ultimately build upon a significantly faster browser all around. You might not immediately notice the changes since they're being done in a granular manner, but you would definitely notice a night and day difference if you grabbed an old update right before these optimizations began being added.

Microsoft also says that the improvements aren't stopping with this release. According to the company, further optimizations are planned for the coming months. These future updates will target other areas of the browser, including the print preview function, read-aloud capabilities, and the settings menu. It would probably be a lot more impactful if Microsoft held all these improvements just a while longer and rolled them all out at the same time, but it also works this way. You can check out the improvements by yourself whenever Edge 132 lands on your PC.

Source: Microsoft Edge Blog