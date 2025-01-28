Microsoft is releasing a preview of a new feature for its Edge browser that will help block scareware. This feature is designed to protect users from tech support scams, which are becoming more common and causing people to lose money.

With the rise in online scams on different platforms, it's important to take steps to stay safe. Microsoft's data shows that scams blocked by Edge have increased five times in 2024 compared to three years ago, indicating that the threat is growing. Edge currently uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to detect and block known scams.

However, because scams are changing so quickly, there needs to be a stronger method to protect users before these scams are recognized and blocked by SmartScreen. One particularly tricky type of scam is called scareware. It tries to trick users into thinking their computer is infected and pressures them to contact fake tech support services. The new scareware blocker is designed to help fight against these tactics.

The scareware blocker is a tool that runs directly on your computer and checks full-screen web pages. It compares what it sees against a list of known scams without sending any images online, which keeps your information private. If it detects a potentially harmful page, it will take action by exiting full-screen mode, stopping any annoying sounds, and notifying you with a warning and a preview of the page.

Microsoft doesn't seem to be extending this to their Outlook e-mail program because I've used Outlook since childhood (back when it was Hotmail) and have only seen an increase in spam and scams. However, Edge is a priority for Microsoft, as Chrome continues to dominate, so helping with scams is one way to stand out.

Users can also help make the scareware blocker better by reporting harmful sites. This way, it helps improve the detection system for everyone. This feature is currently in a preview stage for Windows users using the Edge browser.

Source: Windows