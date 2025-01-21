Game Assist, a modified version of the Microsoft Edge browser available in the Xbox overlay in Windows, is now available in the stable version of Edge. It previously required installing the Beta, Dev, or Canary branches of Edge.

To use Game Assist, users can go to the Edge settings menu and search for it to install the widget that lets them access it through the Windows Game Bar (by pressing Win+G). If you’re already using Game Assist, you don’t need to do anything; it will automatically switch to the stable version of Edge. If you prefer, you can still use the Beta, Dev, or Canary versions by setting one of those as your default browser and restarting Game Assist. It's available in the stable version of Edge version 132 and later.

While it's great that Game Assist has gotten better, the interface is still a big issue. When you use it, a lot of widgets pop up and take over the screen. If you're not used to the feature, the screen clutter can be overwhelming. That's not made better with the internet browser popping up, too. I normally go to the desktop screen and look up whatever I need from my browser or just search from a phone. However, this works better while playing the game, so it may be something to get used to.

This update has improved the in-game browser, including better support for certain browser extensions like ad blockers. Some updates have been made based on what users have asked for. There are plans for future updates to make the user experience better. The development team is working on adding features like keyboard shortcuts, a settings menu with common browser controls (like adding apps to the sidebar), right-click menus, and a better picture-in-picture mode. These updates are expected to come soon.

Game Assist now works with more games besides the ones available at launch. The new games supported include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. II: Heart of Chernobyl. This new support is being rolled out and should be available to all users within the next 24 hours. Microsoft has said more games will be added in the future.

