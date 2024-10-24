Microsoft Edge has released two new features to improve browsing for users. They are page color updates and custom scrollbars.

The first new feature for Microsoft Edge is Page Colors. This feature lets users modify the color schemes of web pages for better visibility. It's especially helpful for users with vision impairments, color blindness, or light sensitivity, providing a more comfortable browsing experience. Users can choose from four pre-set color schemes: Dusk, Desert, Black, and White. Page Colors are applied by default when using a Windows Contrast theme. However, any user can opt to apply Page Colors to all web pages regardless of their Windows Contrast theme settings.

The Page Colors feature is available in Microsoft Edge 130 for Windows and macOS. Linux support will be available starting with Microsoft Edge 132. To turn on page colors, head to Settings and More (...) then to Settings, and finally to Accessibility. Users will see all the features under the Page Colors section.

The second feature, Turn off custom scrollbars, lets users disable customizations made by web developers on scrollbars in Microsoft Edge. This addresses user feedback regarding a preference for default browser scrollbars to improve consistency and accessibility. Toggling the setting lets users revert all website scrollbars to their default look and feel, overriding any customized scrollbar designs. To turn off custom scrollbars settings, users can go to Settings and more (...), then to Settings, press Accessibility, and then finally toggle off the custom scrollbars setting. So, it's easy to switch back if anyone takes the customization too far.

These features, while seemingly small, provide a lot more accessibility to those who have color blindness issues or may not be able to see the screen features as well. It's also great for websites that have too much going on in their background or designs.

Source: Microsoft