Microsoft has seemingly abandoned its plans to redesign its Edge web browser significantly. The planned update, initially unveiled in February 2023, would have given Edge a fresh look with rounded tabs, increased use of blur effects, and a design more in line with Windows 11's aesthetic. However, that may no longer be on the agenda.

The redesign was first announced during a special event at Microsoft's headquarters, where the company showcased its advancements in AI, particularly with the introduction of Bing Chat and Microsoft Copilot. The revamped Edge browser was meant to reflect this new era for Microsoft and offer a more modern and distinctive appearance than its current state.

Despite being announced over a year ago, the new design never made it to an official release. Although users could enable the interface through flags for a while, recent Edge versions seem to indicate the flag will soon be discontinued. The latest Edge Canary build has already removed the flag entirely. This doesn't bode well for the update, which would have made Edge look a lot different from Chrome.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company's decision to scrap the rounded tabs design to Windows Central. The spokesperson stated that the company is moving away from the concept. However, some redesign elements will remain, including webpage borders and a repositioned user button. The reason behind this decision is still unclear. The new interface was generally well-received, offering a clean look that aligned well with Windows 11's overall design language. The most important thing was that it could have made Edge and Chrome easily distinguishable; at the moment, the two look almost identical.

With the cancellation of the previously announced redesign, Edge will keep its current appearance, which is very similar to Chrome. We don't know why Microsoft decided to keep the old look, but perhaps the redesign wasn't well-received by many Edge users, or it was causing other issues. Microsoft also might not want to scare off potential Chrome converts.

