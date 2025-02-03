The virtual private network (VPN) feature in Microsoft Defender, which was available to paid Microsoft 365 subscribers, is shutting down. Microsoft is killing the functionality less than a year after it was introduced.

Everyone wants to feel safe when browsing online, and it seemed that Microsoft's VPN service, added to the Microsoft Defender app on Windows PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Androids in July 2024, went some way to providing such security. However, in an unexpected U-turn, Microsoft has announced in an email to those who have activated the privacy protection tool as part of their Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription that it is being removed at the end of February 2025—just seven months after including it as part of the paid package.

The email reads, "You are receiving this notification because you have onboarded the privacy protection (VPN) feature within Defender. Beginning 2/28/2025, you will no longer have access to privacy protection (VPN) within Microsoft Defender with your Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription."

On its FAQ page, the tech firm falls short of providing a full explanation as to why the VPN—which comes as part of the Microsoft Defender app—is being shut down, stating only that it "routinely evaluates the usage and effectiveness of [its] features," and attempting to reassure customers that it "will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs." Reading between the lines, it appears that not enough people were using the security feature, probably because hardly anyone knew it even existed.

After February 28, 2025, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers will still benefit from the standard protection offered by Microsoft Defender, including "data and device protection, identity theft and credit monitoring (US only), plus threat alerts to keep you safer online." However, if you like the extra layer of security that VPNs can provide, you'll have to install a third-party alternative, such as NordVPN or ClearVPN from Readdle.

If you activated Microsoft's VPN on Windows, iOS, and macOS, it will disappear from your system automatically after the February 28 cutoff date. However, those using Android devices are recommended to remove the VPN profile manually, as it will remain visible despite being inactive. To do this, go to your phone's "Settings" app, search for VPN, and click the "Info" icon next to the Microsoft Defender VPN profile to delete it.

Source: Microsoft