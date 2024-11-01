Meta has announced a major software update for its Meta Quest line of virtual reality headsets. There are new travel features, and the Link feature for connecting a PC has been improved.

The v71 Meta Quest update will be rolling out gradually beginning next week, and will eventually reach all Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets. One of the most prominent changes in v71 is the redesign of Meta Horizon OS. The update introduces a new Light Theme as the default option, though users can stick with the Dark Theme if they want. The update also redesigns the Settings menu, reorganizing options and making it easier to find specific settings. Travel Mode has also been expanded to let owners use their Meta Quest headsets in various travel situations, including on trains.

The update also lets you use the Link feature by default, so it's easier to connect a Meta Quest headset to a compatible PC. I have used the Link feature and had a lot of trouble, and I'm not the only one. So, it's great to see that Meta is also improving the functionality of the Link app on PC, as it is now possible to access a full PC desktop directly through the Link app. The company has also moved Remote Desktop to Quick Settings on the Meta Quest headset, making it easy to find. Users will also be able to cast a high-quality view from their headset to their PC, which is ideal for capturing footage or streaming.

V71 also introduces a new calendar app that integrates Google and Outlook calendars. The app lets users check their schedules and join virtual meetings or events in Meta Horizon Worlds or Workrooms. A very cool addition is a feature letting users share videos directly in Horizon Chat and a new Volume Mixer that lets users adjust Call Volume and App & Media Volume separately.

Meta recently licensed its VR platform to hardware manufacturers like ASUS and Lenovo, so focusing its ecosystem on working more easily with computers seems like a push toward supporting that deal. No third-party headset with Horizon OS have been released yet.

Source: Meta