Meta Quest headsets can use hand tracking as an alternative to VR controllers, but it’s not quite as precise. Improvements to hand tracking are now rolling out to hopefully fix that.

The Meta Quest v72 software update is now rolling out to Quest headsets, complete with ‘Hand Tracking 2.3, which supposedly “enhances the stability, accuracy, and ease-of-use of hand tracking across the board, making it easier to interact with Quest using your hands.” The hand tracking should be generally more responsive, with a more stable cursor while pinching and dragging.

These changes come after several other improvements to hand tracking throughout 2024. Meta explained in a blog post, “For instance, you might have noticed a significant reduction in ‘hand stealing’ —basically, Quest is now better at focusing on your hands instead of your friends’ hands, your feet, or even your cat. With Quest 3S, you can even use your hands in the dark—perfect for those red eye flights or late night movies.”

Hand tracking can be used to navigate the operating system and most apps, as well as a few games like VRChat and Vacation Simulator, but it’s more finicky than the VR controllers. The headset has to use its various cameras and sensors to guess the position of your hands, instead of relying on the sensor data from controllers. Hand tracking also usually fails as you move your arms outward, beyond the visual range of the cameras.

It’s great to see more improvements coming to hand tracking, but if you’re taking your Quest headset on vacation or another trip, you’ll still want to pack your controllers. Meta didn’t mention specific headsets in its hand tracking improvements, so the changes will presumably roll out to the older Quest 2 and Quest Pro, in addition to the newer Quest 3 and 3S.

Source: Meta