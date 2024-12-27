No one likes their hardware bricked, and certainly not due to a rogue software update. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening for a lot of Meta Quest updates, but a fix is on the way.

Owners of Meta Quest headsets have taken to the internet to complain after a recent software update appears to be bricking some devices, leaving them completely unresponsive. Reports have flooded Reddit and Meta's forums, primarily from owners of older Quest 2 and 3 models that haven't been updated in some time.

The issue seems to stem from a compatibility problem between outdated firmware versions and the latest software update. Users who haven't used their headsets recently are prompted to install the update upon powering them on, only to find their devices become completely inoperable afterward. One user shared their disappointment after their 6-year-old son's excitement turned to dismay when their rarely used Quest became "completely DEAD" after the update.

The problem is further exacerbated by reports that Meta is offering out-of-warranty replacements at a cost of $150 for a refurbished unit, leaving many feeling that the company is not taking sufficient responsibility for the issue caused by its own software update.

Thankfully, following the initial outrage, Meta has acknowledged the issue on its help site, attributing it to a "software update issue" and advising affected users to attempt a specific reboot sequence by holding the power button for 45 seconds. It also says that a proper remedy for the issue is in the works, although we don't know if that will come in the form of an additional software update. Hopefully, we will see a fix for this soon—it's peak holiday season and many kids probably got gifted hand-me-down or used Quest headsets for Christmas, so depending on how widespread this is, it's a disaster in the making.

Source: UploadVR