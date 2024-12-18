The Meta Quest 3 is a fantastic headset for virtual reality and mixed reality experiences, but the controllers aren’t perfect. Thankfully, a simple accessory fixed all my problems and gave me some unexpected upgrades.

The controllers for the Quest 3 and 3S are small and lightweight, without the large tracking ring found in controllers for the Quest 2 and Valve Index (among others). That’s definitely a good thing for most VR and AR activities. You don’t want to be constantly holding up heavy controllers in games and social apps, and the smaller controllers are easier to store in bags during travel.

Unfortunately, the small and light design became a problem when I played Beat Saber or other games with lots of movement. If my hands became even a little bit sweaty, the controllers started slipping out, as if I was trying to hold bars of soap. Thankfully, I was using the wrist straps each time that happened—otherwise, I would probably have a Quest controller-sized dent in a wall or TV by now.

I ended up buying the AMVR Controller Grips, which cover the controller in a soft silicone grip that is easier to hold. The grips are also connected to straps that go over the back of your hands, so you don’t need to hold the controllers all the time. When you release your grip, the controllers stay attached to your hands.

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek

The AMVR grips solved the problem of my controllers slipping out of my hands, but they also made my VR experience better in other ways. The hand straps allow me to grab my phone, a drink, or something else without putting down (and then picking back up) the Quest controllers.

I also found out some games like VRChat correctly detect when I’m not gripping the controllers, and that data is translated into an open hand gesture in the virtual environment (seen below). My hands then return to a closed position when I put my hands back on the controller, again reflecting my real-world movements. The position of my arms and hands continues working because I’m not setting down the controllers.

The improved tracking isn’t a big improvement, but it’s cool that a simple hand grip can turn the Quest controllers into a more accurate body tracker for your hands. If you’re playing games for hours on end, not having to hold the controllers constantly could also help with fatigue.

If you’re looking for an upgrade in comfort on your Quest or Quest 3S, I recommend buying the AMVR controller grips, perhaps alongside a replacement head strap (like the KIWI design strap). I can now safely play Beat Saber, and every other VR game is at least a little bit more enjoyable.