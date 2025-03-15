Summary Rescue robots equipped with AI and advanced technologies can locate survivors in disasters efficiently.

Various types of rescue robots include drones with infrared cameras, ground robots like Spot, and snake-like robots for specialized missions.

Challenges for rescue robots include battery life, cost, data privacy, and AI bias, but advances in technology will continue to improve their capabilities in rescue operations.

Did you know that there are now robots that exist to aid you in risky situations? This is particularly useful when robots are able to navigate dangerous situations and places that may be too unsafe for humans.

Since you may one day be in a situation where you encounter one, it's a good idea to become familiar with the current state of rescue robotics.

What Are Rescue Robots?

Rescue robots are robots built to rescue you in a disaster or dangerous situation. They can be helpful in finding survivors after natural disasters or calamities, or just hazardous environments. For instance, after the 9/11 attacks, remote-controlled ground robots were used to search the rubble for survivors.

Since then, robots have come a long way and have even advanced with technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) that are now here to stay, allowing robots to make autonomous decisions and become more intelligent and capable. This means they are now useful not just for natural disasters, but also for industrial accidents, war zones, and even day-to-day emergencies.

Types of Rescue Robots

There are several types of rescue robots being used today to help you in case of a dire situation. So be on the lookout for one of these friendly bots.

Aerial Drones

Aerial drones are built with infrared cameras that detect body heat from living beings, helping locate survivors in both debris and water. This removes the need for humans to manually do this by helicopter.

Not only that, but aerial drones can deliver medical supplies to more places that are hard to reach. They are commonly used in wildfires, floods, and large-scale disasters to quickly scan an environment. For example, an infrared drone helped locate a 78-year-old man with dementia who was lost hiking in Malibu by detecting his body heat.

Aerial drones were also used during the Turkey and Syria earthquake to locate collapsed buildings and find survivors.

BRINC The aerial drone used in the 2024 Turkey/Syria earthquake.

Ground Robots

Ground robots are generally built with cameras and thermal sensors to assist victims and navigate through collapsed buildings and unstable rubble—areas where humans cannot safely go. One example is the PackBot, which was deployed after 9/11 to search through unstable debris.

These robots are also used in earthquake response to locate trapped survivors. Using robots in these situations allows for more survivors to be found rather than relying solely on human efforts—perhaps not every robot or AI is out to take your job after all.

DBPedia The PakBot shown on display.

Not all ground robots have the typical robotic structure, either. Some are quadrupedal, like Boston Dynamics' Spot—a robot dog used in disaster zones. Well, it may resemble a dog, but its capabilities far exceed those of your typical golden retriever.

The most common way it's been used is in warehouses and for operations, from factory floors to construction sites, and even research labs. The Spot robot can potentially spot hazardous situations and even provide key insights into daily operations.

Boston Dynamics The Spot robot.

Snake-Like Robots

Some robots are much smaller, such as snake-like robots, which are becoming more popular in search and rescue operations. These robots mimic the movement of a sandfish lizard, allowing them to move efficiently through loose materials. The structure and movement were inspired by real snakes, so they can wiggle through pipes, tunnels, and debris during missions.

For example, snake-like robots have been built for mine rescues to navigate collapsed tunnels and gather data on survivors. Some models can even detect gas leaks or carry small medical tools to assist those in need. One specific example is the Gemini-Scout Mine rescue vehicle that was designed by Sandia robotics engineers, and is in the early stages of rescue planning.

Sandia National Laboratories Gemini-Scout Mine rescue robot

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) also developed a snake-like robot called the Exobiology Extreme Life Surveyor (EELS), which can autonomously navigate icy terrain and freezing temperatures. It has a perception head equipped with sensors and cameras to learn about its environment and spot any risks. I don’t know about you, but they look pretty cool!

NASA/JPL-CalTech An illustration of the EELS.

Underwater Robots

Some rescue robots are designed specifically for underwater operations. Many are equipped with sonar scanning to map out underwater structures and search for bodies. These types of robots can operate in strong currents, where human divers may struggle. They are also used in flood rescues, searches after a shipwreck, and underwater hazard detection.

One example is Emily, a robotic lifeguard and flotation assistant, designed to quickly assist swimmers in distress. EMILY was invented in 2010, uses sonar technology to help as a preventative tool, and is ready to rescue potential drowning victims much faster than a lifeguard could.

E.M.I.L.Y Emily, the robotic lifeguard and flotation assistant.

We also have FIFISH, a lightweight underwater emergency rescue robot built by QYSEA Technology, and can be used in floods and heavy rainfall. It's a compact underwater robot, only the size of a 17-inch laptop, and can be deployed in 20 seconds.