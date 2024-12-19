Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is introducing a new feature called Max Rewind. This feature is like Spotify Wrapped and gives subscribers a personalized summary of their viewing habits over the past year.

Starting today, all Max users with adult profiles around the world will be able to access their Max Rewind. They'll receive notifications in the app to check out their recap, just like Spotify, Xbox, Steam, and other services have been rolling out for the past month. It's so overdone that Spotify Wrapped came with an AI Podcaster this year.

The Max Rewind recap gives you a summary of what you watched in 2024. It covers your favorite genres, brands, and how you like to watch shows. Each person will get a special character that reflects their viewing habits, leading to a personalized recommendation page just for them. The recap will also showcase popular shows from different seasons on the platform.

The data gathered from the initiative showed that people have different preferences based on where they live. For example, Californians tend to like comedies, while New Yorkers prefer dramas. It was also noticed that certain characters, like the meerkat from Crikey! It's the Irwins and Pickle Rick from Rick & Morty were popular choices for avatars.

This will be the first year Max Rewind is released to the public for the first time. It was tested with a small group of users in 2023, and the trial went very well, so the decision was made to offer it to all eligible subscribers. The platform has a wide range of content featuring shows and movies from different Warner Bros. Discovery brands like HBO, Discovery, TLC, and Food Network. There are also movies that users can watch made by Warner Bros., like The Batman. This variety helps create personalized recaps for users.

A lot of people will be interested in seeing their past watches. It's a bit of nostalgia, and it's like getting a fact sheet about yourself. There's also a sense of accomplishment if your number is pretty big, so it's hard not to see your score. Luckily, it's coming soon. All users have to do is wait for the notification saying it's ready.

