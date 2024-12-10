Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play superhero team-based shooter offering unique characters, abilities, and team-up mechanics.

The game breaks the mold of traditional hero shooters, with new roles like duelists, strategists, and vanguards.

Rivals is competitive, fair, and fun, standing out for its focus on character authenticity and balance.

As a casual Overwatch 2 player and a former Marvel superfan, I was both intrigued and worried when the comic giant announced an upcoming hero shooter. Fortunately, Marvel Rivals blew my socks off.

What Is Marvel Rivals?

According to the game's Steam listing, Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play superhero team-based PVP shooter, although that doesn't do a lot to tell you what Marvel Rivals really is. In addition to being available on Windows (and playing nicely on the Steam Deck), the game is also available on Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

Consider, for a moment, a team-based game featuring some of the most iconic Marvel superheroes you've ever seen (and a few you've probably never heard of) battling in an arena for dominance. If you're tried simply streaming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Rivals lets you take part in the action.

As someone who grew up with Marvel as a core part of my childhood, the game is a true homage to a star-studded roster of Marvel's Greatest Hits. However, as a hero shooter, it really stands out for its notable roster of characters (duh), range of abilities and experiences, and moves that truly reflect the "Marvel-ness" of the characters.

Sure, you'll have a hard time learning to web-swing with Spidey, but once you get it, you'll feel like the wall-crawler in the midst of a battle.

Breaking the Mold of Same-Ness

We're arguably in a renaissance age for shooters, with titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty making up some of the most-played games online. There are even shooters for people who suck at shooters.

Yet, the lesser-loved cousin of the FPS, the hero-shooter, seems to have received far less love as of late. Hero shooters are dropping like flies, but after spending some time with Rivals I can say that it's anything but another generic hero shooter.

Each character plays like their comic book counterparts. I already mentioned Spider-Man, but even Storm and Namor have their own unique abilities with appropriate callbacks to the comic book characters. I tested out Punisher for a bit, expecting him to be another Soldier 76 rip-off from Overwatch, but his abilities are different enough to make for a completely new playstyle.

One thing that makes the game so appealing is the "team-up" mechanic, which rewards players for choosing characters that complement each other in-universe. Each character in the team-up gets a boost, most of which are passives that affect their attack, defense, or movement speed. Team-ups aren't required for victory, but if you can read your allies' picks, you can benefit from them.

The game is unique enough to stand out, and with the power of the Marvel name behind it and proper attention paid to the heroes, it's worth a shot. While there is a battle-pass system, it doesn't feel like it's farming the player for money (yet) and is more about giving you cosmetics you'd like to have. This is the way free-to-play games should be.

Every Player Has a Role

Hero shooters are well-known for giving each character a niche, but the unique attributes in Marvel Rivals are a bit different from what hero shooter players are used to. They compare favorably with other archetypes but don't fall directly within the more traditional grouping.

My familiarity with common categories like tank, DPS (damage per second), and support threw me for a loop when I started experimenting with the characters in this game. Marvel Rivals offers three roles for characters, as follows:

Duelists

The closest approximation to duelists is DPS heroes in other games. They don't have a lot of health and aren't made for long, protracted fights. However, in the short term, they can burst down a few enemies and possibly escape before becoming a stain on the wall themselves.

Strategists

These are closest to support heroes, although they're not what you'd always expect from support. Characters like Loki and Mantis excel at healing their allies, but other support heroes have different responsibilities. Some of them can be very complicated to play. I can recall with horror the one game I tried out (and failed with) Cloak and Dagger.

Vanguard

Something approaching a tank, the vanguard role offers longevity and is usually at the front during team fights. While it's easy to think that vanguards are the slow, lumbering characters that most hero shooters turn tanks into, that's not the case. A few rounds with Venom or Captain America will show you that some of these tanks are surprisingly mobile.

What really makes this game stand out is that no character feels "useless," at least not yet. Since this is a hero shooter, balance patches will follow, but the early release makes all the heroes feel like they're taking part in the battle. The bonus of having a six-vs-six mode (which Overwatch 2 dispensed with) is just the icing on the cake.

Competitive Yet Fair

What stands out most about Marvel Rivals at this early stage is how fun it is. I could lose a few rounds and still be up for playing again. Between the eye-catching UI (very comic-inspired), the gorgeous in-game effects, and how the game stays true to each of the characters' comic roots, I think it makes for one of the best hero shooters I've played. It's in line to be one of the best free-to-play online shooters out there.

At this early stage, the game is full of people still finding their way. Many will jump straight in because it's Marvel, and they're still fans of comic book heroes. With time and balance fixes, my opinion on this being a fun game might change.

Put it this way: I'm usually not too fond of multiplayer games, but this one really takes the cake for hitting all the right spots.

So Is It Fun?

Hands down, Marvel Rivals is one of the better hero shooters I've played. It keeps many of the familiar things that gamers love about hero shooters while putting its own spin on things. The roles are unique enough to make you think differently and familiar enough to make the transition to Rivals not feel jarring if you're used to other games.

The biggest thing that makes Rvals feel fresh and fun is how much effort NetEase put into making the heroes feel just right. This is no easy feat so I'm glad (and more than a little relieved) that Marvel Rivals ticks all the right boxes.