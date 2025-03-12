Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
The best Mario Kart experience to date, with better graphics, improved battle mode, all the DLC from the Wii U version and more DLC on the way.
Nintendo's 'MAR10' day might have come and gone, but some deals on Nintendo Switch games are still ongoing. You can now get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $40, a savings of $20 from the usual price—yes, Mario Kart 8 is still $60 most of the time. A bunch of other great games are also on sale.
You can find discounts on popular titles from the Super Mario series, including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with some dropping up to 50% off MSRP. The sale also includes games from The Legend of Zelda series, like Tears of the Kingdom and Link's Awakening, which are also cheaper. There are also a few from non-Nintendo games.
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for $41.99 (from $59.99)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for $41.99 (from $59.99)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $44.99 (from $70)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures for $39.13 (from $59.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for $39.99 (from $59.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $39.99 (from $59.99)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong for $29.99 (from $49.99)
- Metroid Prime Remastered for $29.99 (from $39.99)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $39.99 (from $59.99)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King for $39.99 (from $59.99)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! for $39.99 (from $59.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for $39.88 (from $59.99)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $41.99 (from $59.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 for $39.99 (from $69.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey for $39.99 (From $59.99)
- Super Mario RPG for $29.99 (from $59.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $42.99 (from $59.99)
Interestingly, so many games are still on sale days after Mario Day ended. This may mean that Nintendo intended to sell a certain amount but didn't, so it extended the sale. Either way, it's a good time to buy any games you were holding out on.