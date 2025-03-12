Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $40 $60 Save $20 The best Mario Kart experience to date, with better graphics, improved battle mode, all the DLC from the Wii U version and more DLC on the way. See at Target $40 at Best Buy

Nintendo's 'MAR10' day might have come and gone, but some deals on Nintendo Switch games are still ongoing. You can now get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $40, a savings of $20 from the usual price—yes, Mario Kart 8 is still $60 most of the time. A bunch of other great games are also on sale.

You can find discounts on popular titles from the Super Mario series, including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with some dropping up to 50% off MSRP. The sale also includes games from The Legend of Zelda series, like Tears of the Kingdom and Link's Awakening, which are also cheaper. There are also a few from non-Nintendo games.

Interestingly, so many games are still on sale days after Mario Day ended. This may mean that Nintendo intended to sell a certain amount but didn't, so it extended the sale. Either way, it's a good time to buy any games you were holding out on.