MAME 0.274 has finally been released. It includes a new 64-bit ARMv8 recompiler that boosts performance and speed for macOS, Linux, and Android devices running RISC-based CPUs.

Unlike other updates, which mainly focused on emulating more classic computers or games, this update's headline improvement is performance. The MAME 0.274 release also includes performance improvements for x86-64 systems, although how much better it runs can depend on the specific hardware and the system being emulated. Some bugs were fixed, and existing systems were optimized as well.

For Windows users, the new binaries now need x86-64-v2 functionality. It will remain this way moving forward. Work is being done to emulate the first-generation Power Macintosh systems. The Heath/Zenith computer emulators now support hard-sectored floppy disks and fully functional joysticks. Mouse support has been added for the JUKU, and the Silicon Graphics Professional IRIS 4D workstations are now working well. Efforts to improve Amiga graphics emulation are still ongoing.

The MAME testers have fixed several gaming system bugs, including sound, graphics, controls, and other functions. These fixes cover various systems from companies like Namco, Konami, Irem, and Sega. The issues they worked on included wrong sound effects, music problems, animation glitches, and unresponsive controls. They also addressed some issues that were out of bounds related to memory access.

In addition to fixing bugs, the latest update introduces a lot of newly supported systems. This includes various digital pet devices, handheld games from brands like Bandai, Casio, Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Takara, and Techno Source, as well as several musical instruments like the Casio Casiotone models, Oberheim DMX, and Oberheim OB8.

Some systems that didn't work before have now been updated to function properly, including both arcade and computer systems. There have also been advancements in handling CD-i graphics and video emulation for the Philips Minitel 2 terminal. Additionally, the emulation for the NEC µPD17771C has been completely revised, leading to better performance in games like Star Speeder on the Epoch Super Cassette Vision.

Additionally, several clones of existing systems have been added or improved in the emulation. The software library has been updated with new additions to the lists of emulated software for systems like the Amiga, Apple II, CD-i, IBM 5170, JUKU E5104, and various home computers like the ZX Spectrum and ZX81.

