While the default notifications experience is great in the Windows Phone Link app, it could be better. Luckily, the app allows you to customize it so it suits your needs better. Let's look at how to do that.

1 Pin Important Notifications

Sometimes, we see a notification and make a mental note to view it later, only to forget it exists or let it get buried when other notifications flood in. Luckily, the Phone Link app allows you to pin important notifications to the top so they are always in view.

To pin a notification, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the notification in the left sidebar and select "Pin" in the menu.

2 Turn on Badges for Unread Messages and Notifications

If you want a more visual reminder of new messages and notifications in the Phone Link app, you should ensure that the badges feature is enabled. To enable badges, go to Settings > General and turn on the "Badges" toggle.

This will display a number on the Phone Link app's icon in the Taskbar. When you see it, you'll know the exact number of unread items needing your attention.

3 Silence Notifications When You Need To

If you want to focus on work for the day, you can enable Do Not Disturb mode. This will silence notifications on your Android device and the Phone Link app, helping you avoid distractions.

To enable the Do Not Disturb mode, click the minus icon in the top-left corner of the screen. The icon will turn blue when on, silencing all notifications until you turn it off.

If you want a native distraction-free experience, you can always enable Focus mode on your Android device. You can also enable "Do Not Disturb" mode in Windows by clicking the bell icon in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar.

4 Tweak the Notifications Settings

Don't be afraid to experiment with the notification settings to find out what works for you. You'll find the rest of them by going to Settings > Features and expanding the "Notifications" section.

Here, you'll find several toggles that will help you customize the notifications experience for the Phone Link app.

5 Disable Notifications for Specific Apps

You can also disable notifications for certain apps in the Phone Link app. This can help for a number of reasons, such as reducing distractions, avoiding duplicate notifications (which happens when you have the same app installed on Windows), or when it's just unnecessary.

To disable an app's notifications in Phone Link, go to Settings > Features and expand the "Notifications" section. Scroll down and expand the "Choose Which Apps I Get Notifications From" section as well. Click the dropdown next to the app you want to silence and select "Disable" in the menu.

Mastering Phone Link notifications on Windows can significantly enhance how you interact with the app. As Microsoft keeps updating apps like Phone Link with new features, the experience is only getting better. For now, you know what to work with.