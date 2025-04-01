Task Scheduler is a hidden gem in Windows that many users overlook. I was no different—until I finally tried it and wondered why I hadn’t used it sooner. From scheduling PC restarts to running custom scripts, here are some tasks you can effortlessly automate with this powerful tool.

1 Schedule a PC Restart

How often do we leave our laptops or computers running for days or weeks without a restart? If you don’t reboot your system regularly, updates may not apply, memory may not clear, and performance issues could arise. But if you often forget or feel too lazy to restart manually, you can automate the process using Task Scheduler.

To schedule a PC restart, type Task Scheduler in Windows Search and open the utility. Click "Create Basic Task," name it PC Restart, and click "Next." Choose "Daily" as the trigger, set the restart time, and enter 1 to repeat the task every day. Click "Next," then select "Start a Program." In the Program/Script field, type shutdown.exe, and in the Add Arguments field, enter /r /f /t 0.