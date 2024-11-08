High Power Mode, Apple's feature in macOS Ventura and later which enables sustained performance for demanding workloads, is now available on the latest M4 Macs.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops using the latest M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors from Apple can now use High Power Mode, as can the latest Mac mini models powered by the M4 Pro chips. This is the first time this feature is available on the higher-end Mac mini. It's unclear whether High Power Mode works on the M4-based iMac all-in-ones.

High Power Mode debuted on the 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the M1 Max and M2 Max chips. Apple later expanded the feature to the 14-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the M3 Max chips and its 16-inch counterparts using the M1, M2, and M3 Max silicon. High Power Mode is the polar opposite of Low Power Mode. Whereas Low Power Mode temporarily turns off certain features and background activity to improve battery life, High Power Mode does the opposite by maximizing performance in intensive workloads.

If your Mac laptop supports High Power Mode, you can turn it on in the System Settings app. Select the Battery option in the sidebar, then click the menu next to "Energy Mode," and choose the High Power option. You can quickly check the status of High Power Mode by clicking the battery icon in the macOS menu bar to open the battery status menu. macOS defaults to Automatic Mode, which balances energy use and performance.

Basically, High Power Mode kicks the fans into overdrive, allowing the computer to deliver higher performance in demanding workloads. Apple says High Power Mode can boost performance when color grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video. "In video editing and 3D applications, you may experience smoother playback and faster exports in High Power Mode," Apple notes on a support page. Unlike Low Power Mode, you can turn on High Power Mode regardless of whether your Mac is plugged into power.

Shipments of the new M4 MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini will start arriving on November 8. On the same day, the new machines will be available to purchase in Apple's physical retail stores, via the company's authorized resellers, and through sellers like Amazon.

