For most users, the default macOS settings are just fine. But over time, you might find that your Mac starts to feel slow and show its age. While much of this comes down to the natural aging process of any piece of tech, it doesn’t hurt to give yourself the best chances.

So here are a few settings that you might want to investigate if you’re looking to improve performance.

8 Clean Up Login Items

Over time, the number of apps that start up alongside macOS will grow. This can be handy, like when using