Jerrod H., a Tennessee-based engineer with a history of designing 3D printable models, has released a new 3D printable case for the M4 Mac mini. It makes the Mini look like a shrunk down Mac Pro.

The Mac Mini Pro enclosure is a mobile case for the M4 Mac Mini, inspired by the miniature PowerMac G5 model on seen in old photo of Steve Jobs' desk. The case is a 3D-printed shell resembling the Mac Pro, with the M4 Mac mini sliding securely into the rear. All ports are accessible, and the power button is easily accessible from a push-through button in the case. This case will be updated with a new power button pass-through in the next iteration.

Close

The design includes optional handles, feet, and wheel hubs, which can be printed separately and glued to the case. Users can choose between using cheap 6800-2RS Ball Bearings for wheels or printing tires and rims. The creator says he took it to an Apple Store, and the employees loved it and asked him for images of the case.

Jerrod is actively updating the design, and anyone can follow him on Mastodon to see how he's adjusting based on user feedback and making adjustments to improve the overall fit and functionality. The most recent updates are the addition of printable tire options for the wheel hubs, which allow for alternative wheel configurations. A fixed-foot option with an integral baseplate is also available, providing extra stability. The case now features an Apple logo on the wall, and adjustments have been made to the main case and rear fairing for improved aesthetics and print quality.

If you have an M4 Mac Mini that needs an adorable enclosure, you can download the print model from MakerWorld. There are many great ways to use a 3D printer, and this is a pretty fun one.

Source: Jerrod H.