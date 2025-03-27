Apple Mac Mini (M4) 9 / 10 $499 $599 Save $100 Powered by an impressive M4 chip, the redesigned Mac Mini starts with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. $499 at Amazon

The new M4 Mac Mini is one of the best-value desktop computers available today, packing Apple's latest processor, a minimum 16GB of RAM, and a stunningly compact design. Now, for a limited time, you can grab a M4 Mac Mini at Amazon for just $500.

We reviewed the M4 Mac Mini shortly after and came away very impressed. It's a powerhouse computer with a small footprint and a whisper-quite design—a true testament to Apple Silicon's capabilities. And now that Apple is loading all of its machines with a minimum 16GB of RAM, the base model M4 Mac Mini is a steal at the $600 sticker price. Today's $100 discount just sweetens the deal.

For reference, $500 is less than what you'd pay for a refurbished M4 Mac Minis at Apple's web store. It's an insane bargain for a brand-new machine.

Upgraded versions of the M4 Mac Mini are also discounted at Amazon. You can grab the M4 24GB/512GB configuration for $900, or spring throw down $1200 for the M4 Pro model—that's a $200 discount, by the way.

Of course, the M4 Mac Mini doesn't come with a computer monitor, so you'll need to buy one if you don't own one already. You may also want to grab a USB hub, as the M4 Mac Mini does not have any USB-A ports.

This discount will probably expire before the end of Amazon's "Big Spring Sale," which runs from now through March 31st. We may see a similar M4 Mac Mini discount before the end of the year, but I doubt that the prices will fall any lower than $500.