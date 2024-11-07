Lucid Motors has opened pre-orders for its Gravity SUV, an electric vehicle (EV) with a stated range of more than 440 miles (about 708 kilometers) on a full battery.

The battery powers a pair of electric motors that produce the equivalent of 828 horsepower. The company said the Gravity comfortably seats up to seven adults and provides 120 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The EV should enter mass production around the end of 2024, with a $1,000 refundable deposit for the Grand Touring trim, which starts at $94,900.

The company previously said that the Gravity will feature a native Tesla charging port, the North American Charging Standard (NACS). As a result, Grabity owners will enjoy direct access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network without the need for any adapters.

Lucid

Customizations via the Gravity SUV configurator on the website raise the price above $100,000 with options like metallic color finishes, platinum appearance, various wheel designs, Premium or Pro driver assistance systems, dynamic handling, Technology package, Comfort & Convenience package, and expanding the default two rows of seating to three.

For example, upgrading the rear seating from five to seven passengers will set you back $2900! Another example is the Technology package, which adds an augmented reality head-up display, dynamic ambient interior lighting, Lucid's Sanctuary Mode, plus 120V power outlets in the frunk, vehicle interior, and rear cargo area—all for an extra $3200. For what it's worth, all the features in this package are new for the Gravity.

The company will offer other trims, including a cheaper Touring variant with a starting price tag of $79,900. However, production of that version is scheduled for "late 2025," according to Lucent (full specifications to be revealed later). For further info, visit the Lucid website.

The Gravity arrives at a crucial time when the company has been growing and trying to secure its spot under the sun. Because Lucid's EVs are too pricey, they're only eligible for a $7,500 tax credit on leases, but not the point-of-sale federal EV tax credit.

Would-be buyers could also employ waiting tactics in the hope that Lucent will slash Gravity's prices as it did with its other EVs. You could also wait until the more affordable Touring trim arrives about a year from now. Lucid also offers a family of high-priced luxury sedans dubbed the Air. The company has another unannounced vehicle in the works that should rival Tesla's Model 3, plus an under-$50,000 midsize SUV slated for late 2026.

Source: Lucid Motors