Key Takeaways Apple may discontinue Plus-sized iPhones after iPhone 16 Plus according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, citing low sales.

Rumors suggest a new model dubbed the "iPhone 17 Air" will launch in 2025 as a separate product line.

iPhone Pro Max will still be available for those seeking a large iPhone, and the Plus will likely be available for at least two years.

Just like the iPhone 13 mini before it, the iPhone 16 Plus may be the last device of its kind. This doesn’t spell the end for big iPhones, but it will limit the field if you’re fond of Apple's larger smartphones.

Apple Might Be Killing the Plus-Sized iPhone

According to a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published in July 2024, Apple will be discontinuing the Plus-sized base model iPhone in 2025. That is to say, we won’t see an iPhone 17 Plus, and the iPhone 16 Plus might be the last of its kind for the foreseeable future.

The report makes the claim that the Plus model accounts for “only about 5–10% of total new iPhone shipments.” Only Apple knows the real number, but if accurate it’s not hard to imagine why Apple would consider cutting the product altogether.

Apple

Ming-Chi Kuo is an analyst working in finance for a company called TF International Securities, based in Hong Kong. He has a reputation for being a reliable predictor of Apple’s future strategies, and was labeled the “best Apple analyst on the planet” as early as 2015. While such rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, there’s definitely something to be said for Kuo’s track record.

The same analyst declared that the iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders were “significantly lower than expected” in 2022, and data gathered from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report (via MacRumors) suggested the iPhone 15 Plus made up only 9% of all iPhone models sold in the first quarter of 2024.

Anecdotally, take a moment to consider just how many Plus model iPhones you’ve seen in the wild over the last few years (and remember, I'm not referring to the Pro Max models, only the Plus-sized base iPhones). These 6.7-inch models do tend to stick out thanks to their giant size. Apple charges a $100 premium for the larger display, which also includes a bigger battery thanks to the increased chassis size.

The iPhone 17 Air May “Replace” the Plus

Rumors have been swirling for months about a new iPhone model, dubbed the “Air” that’s set to launch in 2025. Rather than only producing three iPhone models per year (the iPhone, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max), Apple may stick to having four models to choose from by adding a thinner iPhone model.

Rumors point to a radically slim design that puts form over function. Taking cues from the ridiculously thin M4 iPad Pro, a new slimmer iPhone could forego some of the more advanced iPhone features (like multiple camera lenses) in favor of an eye-catching design that won’t make your pockets bulge.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo’s report, the iPhone 17 Air is “not positioned to replace the Plus” which can likely be interpreted as Apple launching a new and separate iPhone line. Rather than fitting all of the iPhone 17’s features into a thinner package, expect the Air to be something different entirely.

The iPhone Pro Max Will Live On

The good news is that Apple is unlikely to turn its back on the “big phone” market altogether. The bad news is that it only leaves the Pro Max for anyone looking for a big iPhone.

The iPhone Pro line is Apple’s flagship range, with the Pro Max sitting at the very top of the pile. In the past Apple has given the Pro Max a few unique features of its own, like better telephoto cameras, but the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are matched in all but size and battery capacity.

Apple

The biggest downside to the Pro Max is its price, with Apple asking for an extra $300 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max (at $1,199) compared with the iPhone 16 Plus (at $899). This is a lot more than the $100 bump that Apple normally asks for the Plus model.

If you can stretch the budget, the Pro Max will always have a few extra bells and whistles compared to the Plus. The 2024 Pro model stands out with its always-on 120Hz display, titanium chassis, a more capable A18 Pro chip, a better camera system with a telephoto lens, and faster USB 3.0 data transfer.

Don't Forget What Happened to the Mini

The iPhone 13 mini was the last iPhone mini model, released in 2021. Apple discontinued it in 2022 and instead reintroduced the Plus model (which had been absent since the iPhone 8 Plus release in 2017). Now anyone who wants a smaller iPhone has to settle for the third-generation iPhone SE, an underpowered budget model that lacks Face ID.

For some, this has led to a difficult decision when it comes to upgrading their devices. Not everyone wants a larger iPhone, but with Apple no longer selling a modern smaller handset, some are wondering which upgrade path to take when moving on from the iPhone 13 mini.

Apple

Perhaps the answer is a foldable iPhone, of which there has been chatter but little in the way of “reliable” rumor. Apple may be missing out on an important trend by not making a foldable. This could even be a great way to satisfy both mini owners with limited pocket space and Plus owners who might get more screen real-estate from a foldable iPhone than a standard model.

A design reminiscent of the 6.9-inch 2024 Razr+ could be a way to consolidate fans of both devices while attracting customers who are interested in foldables in general.

The iPhone 16 Plus Will Probably Be Sold for a While Yet

If we look at how the iPhone 13 mini was retired, we can infer that if the iPhone 16 Plus is indeed the last Plus-sized iPhone then there should be plenty of time left to buy one. The iPhone 13 mini wasn’t officially discontinued until Apple’s September 2023 event, a whole two years after its release.

Apple

In a world where we all benefit from upgrading our iPhones less often, a discontinued iPhone 16 Plus should be around for a while. But by the same token, it won’t see any further updates.

You can either grab one now and enjoy owning the latest and greatest, or save some money since Apple normally shaves $100 off the asking price (as is the case with the $799 iPhone 15 Plus) a year after release.

Nobody knows for sure what Apple will do with its Plus-sized iPhones, but if the numbers are correct then it’s easy to see why the company might cut the line altogether.

Make sure you learn all about the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus as well as the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max if you’re thinking of upgrading this year.