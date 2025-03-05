Summary While the iOS dark mode applies a dark-gray theme on most visual elements by default, it leaves certain visual elements light.

If you're not okay with that, iOS 18 has two hidden appearance settings that can fix the visual inconsistencies.

All you have to do is enter the Edit mode on the home screen and tap a few buttons.

The iPhone looks great in the dark mode, especially those with an OLED screen. However, for some reason, iOS doesn't consistently apply the dark theme to every visual element. Thankfully, you can fix that.

What Is the Issue With Dark Mode on iOS 18?

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Dark mode has been available on iPhones for quite some time. Whether it's for aesthetic appeal or just to save some battery life (yes, it reduces power consumption), many iPhone users set the phone permanently on dark appearance mode.

What we don't realize is that iOS dark mode doesn't take care of everything.

Sure, it applies a dark-gray theme on the user interface (evident in the system apps) and reduces the overall brightness emitted by the screen, but it doesn't darken the wallpaper or the app icons on the home screen.

But what if someone wants more granular control over the dark mode on their iPhone? It turns out that iOS 18 has two hidden display settings that dim the wallpaper and change the color scheme of individual app icons for a visually consistent experience.

Darken the Home Screen Wallpaper

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek

Let's begin by dimming the home screen wallpaper. To do this, press and hold an empty space on the home screen to enter the edit mode (the icons will start to jiggle).

Tap on the Edit button in the top left corner of the screen.

Select Customize from the drop-down menu.

In the menu that appears, tap on the tiny sun icon. This will darken the home screen wallpaper.

Although this method doesn't directly apply the dark mode on the wallpaper, it makes the screen more cohesive with the system-wide appearance mode.

Apply Dark Mode on App Icons

You can also change how the app icons look on the home screen. The setting we're about to tell you changes the icons' color scheme, replacing most white elements with dark gray ones.

Again, press and hold an empty space, tap on Edit at the top right corner, and select Customize.

In the menu that appears, select the second option from the left: Dark.

This will modify how the app icons look, especially those of system apps like Apple Music, Phone, Messages, Fitness, Safari, Notes, and so on. It also darkens the icons of some third-party apps like Google Chrome, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and not just on the home screen, but also other places where the icons appear (like the AirDrop menu).

However, there might be a few apps that don't support the dark icons. In my case, these were Google Keyboard and PayPal.