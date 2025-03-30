It's one thing to personalize your Android phone's wallpaper. It's another entirely to swap out all the app icons for a stylish, cohesive set. If you're looking to do just that, then you need Icon Pack Studio.

Why You Need Icon Pack Studio

There are various ways to install an icon pack. The standard approach has long been to simply install a theme from the Play Store, just like you would an app. There are many free themes to pick from, though many of the best are paid. That's not a complaint—this is a good way to support designers, and I'm happy for them to have another way to make income.

These icon packs are not a comprehensive solution. They don't magically apply themselves. You'll need another app for that, and if there are any apps not covered by the theme, you're often left scrambling trying to find if there is an icon that matches floating around the internet or inside another theme.

Icon Pack Studio is a community where people can upload and share icon packs. Anyone is free to edit these icon packs to suit their specific tastes. You can resize elements, apply lights and shadows, adjust the textures, and tweak borders. When you're done and apply the result, it will produce an icon for every app on your device. Yes, every app, every time.

That makes Icon Pack Studio a single place to discover, edit, and automatically generate Android app icons for 100% of the apps on your device. It's a true gem for anyone who views their phone homescreen as a canvas.

You May Need a Custom Launcher

As great as Icon Pack Studio is, it's still missing one vital step in the process. The app can't apply app icon themes for you. That's because changing app icons is ultimately up to the software powering your homescreen, generally referred to in Android jargon as a launcher.

The launcher that ships by default on most phones usually doesn't give you the option to change icons. More often than not, you will need to install a custom launcher. Fortunately, the app developers have tested and confirmed that Icon Pack Studio works with the most popular ones.