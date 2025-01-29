If you're in the market for a new car but don't want to go full EV just yet, you may want to consider a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). Here's why and 10 compelling models to look at.
PHEVs are the sweet spot between ICE (internal combustion engine) and EVs (electric vehicles) and an excellent stepping stone for drivers who want to gradually move towards fully electric vehicles while still having the option to use gasoline when needed. For example, according to mobility analytics reporting platform Replica, the average daily commute in the US was 42 miles in 2023, with many people commuting much less than that.
More than half of the vehicles on our list have an all-electric range exceeding that average commute range, meaning if you were to buy one, you'd be able to cover your daily commute on electric power only, using more expensive gas for those longer trips out of town. And for quick errands around town, you can lean entirely on the EV side of things and save.
Thankfully, there's no shortage of PHEVs on the market for us to pick through and analyze for you. We've done the legwork on your behalf, so let's dig into our list of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with the longest electric-only range.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites.
10 Lexus NX 450h+
MSRP: $57,505
Think of the Lexus NX as the Toyota RAV4's upscale cousin, with its plug-in hybrid variant using the same setup as the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which also features on this list. It's a great choice if you're seeking a hybrid that balances comfort and innovation.
NX 450h+ Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-liter 4-cylinder gas/electric engine
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
304 horsepower
|
Torque
|
199 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.0 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
200 mph
(Data was collected from Lexus)
Not only is this luxury SUV a comfortable cruiser, offering a smooth ride, but it's relatively roomy, with a plush cabin to boot. The most powerful NX, the 450h+ will sprint from 0-60 in just 6.0 seconds, courtesy of 304 net combined horsepower. Lexus estimates the NX 450h+ has an all-electric driving range of 37 miles.
Pros
- Quiet, especially when driving on electric power
- A smooth ride that absorbs most bumps and holes in the road
- A luxurious, comfortable interior
Cons
- Limited cargo space
- Lackluster driving dynamics
- Acceleration lacks sharpness
9 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP: $40,500
If you're in the market for a practical small crossover with curvy European looks, the Ford Escape should be on your list of vehicles to consider. It may not look big from the outside, but they say looks can be deceiving, and that's very much the case here, with ample passenger and cargo space on offer.
Escape Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-liter plug-in hybrid
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
210 horsepower
|
Torque
|
155 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.7 seconds
(Data was collected from Ford)
A reasonably peppy vehicle when you're driving on the highways, the car tries to spend most of its time initially in EV mode (up to 37 miles) until it drains the battery. That's perfect for daily driving, as it means you can drive around town without using a sip of gasoline.
Pros
- Smooth and comfortable driving experience
- Decent electric range for driving short trips
- Ample space for both passengers and cargo
Cons
- Feels underpowered when accelerating
- Handling isn't particularly engaging for some drivers
- All-wheel drive not an option
8 BMW X5 xDrive50e
MSRP: $74,095
The BMW X5 was among the first luxury SUVs in the '90s and early 2000s—leading the vehicles that paved the way for the glut of high-riding, high-rolling rigs that dominate the roads today. The X5 xDrive50e illustrates the evolution of a successful formula over 24 years, as well as how priorities have so dramatically changed.
X5 xDrive50e Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with integrated electric motor
|
Transmission
|
8-speed STEPTRONIC
|
Horsepower
|
483 horsepower
|
Torque
|
516 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
4.6 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph
(Data was collected from BMW)
Powering the xDrive50e is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six with an electric motor, combining to deliver 483 horsepower, good for a 0-60 time of just 4.6 seconds, and an all-electric range of up to 38 miles—not bad for a car weighing two and a half tons.
Pros
- Excellent body control
- Smooth blend of hybrid and gas power
- Interior materials and technology are well executed
Cons
- Little driver feedback
- Rough rider on less-than-perfect roads
- Immensely heavy
7 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP: $71,250
A sporty station wagon with power on tap from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Volvo V60 is a unique proposition in the US. It doesn't come cheap, though, and it's only produced in small numbers, but it does offer an enticing combination of style and performance.
V60 Polestar Engineered Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine with two electric motors
|
Transmission
|
8-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
455 horsepower
|
Torque
|
523 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
4.4 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
155 mph
(Data was collected from Volvo)
Speaking of the latter, the V60 plug-in hybrid blends gas and electric propulsion in buttery-smooth fashion, with its turbocharged mill and electric motor combo delivering 455 ponies, good for 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, and an all-electric range of 41 miles.
Pros
- Forceful powertrain
- High-quality interior
- Long list of features
Cons
- Confusing infotainment system
- Most expensive version of the V60
- AC charging is slow
6 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP: $43,865
It probably comes as no surprise that the RAV4 appears on this list, namely because it's one of the bestselling vehicles in the US. And why's that? The RAV4 not only offers great overall reliability and practicality, but in plug-in hybrid guise, it also offers a solid electric-only range (42 miles).
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
302 horsepower
|
Torque
|
199 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5.5 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
112 mph
(Data was collected from Toyota)
It may be the quickest model in Toyota's wide-ranging lineup, but it's also the most expensive. That being said, it's a car that drives well and is very comfortable for up to four adults, or five if everyone's friendly.
Pros
- High fuel-efficiency
- Smooth and quiet ride
- Reliable performance
Cons
- Higher price tag compared to the standard RAV4 hybrid
- Battery pack takes up valuable space in the cargo area
- Gas engine doesn't feel as powerful as some competitors
5 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP: $33,375
Once upon a time, the Toyota Prius wasn't cool, but that all changed when a 2023 redesign brought sleek new styling to the hybrid hatchback. As a middle ground between the standard Prius and a full EV, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid delivers the best of both worlds with no range anxiety.
Prius Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
220 horsepower
|
Torque
|
139 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.6 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
115 mph
(Data was collected from Toyota)
Along with its physical makeover, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid's powertrain got more oomph, too, now offering 220 horsepower to deliver an impressive all-electric driving range of 44 miles.
Pros
- Great fuel economy
- Comfortable ride
- Reliable performance
Cons
- More expensive than the standard Prius
- Battery pack takes up space in the trunk
- Needs to be plugged in regularly to increase fuel efficiency
4 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4Matic
MSRP: $71,350
There are no ifs or buts about it, the Mercedes GLE is one of the best luxury SUVs on sale today, thanks to a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality, and helpful tech features. But what's it like to drive? The answer: it's relatively fast, extremely quiet and comfortable, and feels supremely stable in most situations.
GLE 450e 4Matic Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine with plug-in hybrid technology
|
Transmission
|
9-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
381 horsepower
|
Torque
|
479 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph
(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)
Powering the 450e 4Matic is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor for a combined output of 381 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. As for all-electric driving range, the 450e 4Matic offers an impressive 49 miles.
Pros
- Excellent electric range
- Well-appointed, spacious interior
- Quick performance for its size
Cons
- Doesn't handle as well as the gas-only GLE
- Infotainment controls are overly sensitive
- Options quickly drive the price up
3 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4Matic
MSRP: $50,650
Another strong offering from Mercedes-Benz is the GLC, which is more compact than its GLE sibling, making it better suited to city driving and parking. Step inside, and it's typically Benz, with nicely chosen upscale materials and a modern design, not to mention heaps of tech.
GLC 350e 4Matic Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine with 85 kW plug-in hybrid electric motor
|
Transmission
|
7-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
320 horsepower
|
Torque
|
413 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.2 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph
(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)
But where the 350e really stands out is its all-electric driving range of 54 miles—around 10 miles more than the average American's daily commute.
Pros
- Ride is smooth and composed
- Luxurious and comfy cabin
- User-friendly technology
Cons
- Not a performance-orientated SUV
- Gas engine is loud when pushed
- Small fuel tank means low road-trip range
2 Mercedes-Benz S580e 4Matic
MSRP: $122,550
If you've got deep pockets, then you may want to consider the Mercedes-Benz S580e as your transition into electrification. Granted, it doesn't come cheap, but the hybrid version of Benz's flagship stands head and shoulders above other plug-ins in a host of areas.
S580e 4Matic Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.0-liter inline-6 turbo plug-in hybrid
|
Transmission
|
9-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
510 horsepower
|
Torque
|
553 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
4.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
155 mph
(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)
Not only is it quick off the mark, the S580e provides a huge amount of electric range (56 miles), too, thanks to its big battery (28.6 kWh).
Pros
- Tech-forward cabin
- Smooth, comfortable ride
- Performance is obviously great
Cons
- Braking can be jerky
- Overwhelming amount of touchscreen controls
- Sky-high pricing