If you're in the market for a new car but don't want to go full EV just yet, you may want to consider a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). Here's why and 10 compelling models to look at.

PHEVs are the sweet spot between ICE (internal combustion engine) and EVs (electric vehicles) and an excellent stepping stone for drivers who want to gradually move towards fully electric vehicles while still having the option to use gasoline when needed. For example, according to mobility analytics reporting platform Replica, the average daily commute in the US was 42 miles in 2023, with many people commuting much less than that.

More than half of the vehicles on our list have an all-electric range exceeding that average commute range, meaning if you were to buy one, you'd be able to cover your daily commute on electric power only, using more expensive gas for those longer trips out of town. And for quick errands around town, you can lean entirely on the EV side of things and save.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of PHEVs on the market for us to pick through and analyze for you. We've done the legwork on your behalf, so let's dig into our list of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with the longest electric-only range.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites.

10 Lexus NX 450h+

MSRP: $57,505

Think of the Lexus NX as the Toyota RAV4's upscale cousin, with its plug-in hybrid variant using the same setup as the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which also features on this list. It's a great choice if you're seeking a hybrid that balances comfort and innovation.

NX 450h+ Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter 4-cylinder gas/electric engine Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 304 horsepower Torque 199 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 6.0 seconds Top Speed 200 mph

(Data was collected from Lexus)

Not only is this luxury SUV a comfortable cruiser, offering a smooth ride, but it's relatively roomy, with a plush cabin to boot. The most powerful NX, the 450h+ will sprint from 0-60 in just 6.0 seconds, courtesy of 304 net combined horsepower. Lexus estimates the NX 450h+ has an all-electric driving range of 37 miles.

Pros

Quiet, especially when driving on electric power

A smooth ride that absorbs most bumps and holes in the road

A luxurious, comfortable interior

Cons

Limited cargo space

Lackluster driving dynamics

Acceleration lacks sharpness

9 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

MSRP: $40,500

If you're in the market for a practical small crossover with curvy European looks, the Ford Escape should be on your list of vehicles to consider. It may not look big from the outside, but they say looks can be deceiving, and that's very much the case here, with ample passenger and cargo space on offer.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 210 horsepower Torque 155 lb.ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 7.7 seconds

(Data was collected from Ford)

A reasonably peppy vehicle when you're driving on the highways, the car tries to spend most of its time initially in EV mode (up to 37 miles) until it drains the battery. That's perfect for daily driving, as it means you can drive around town without using a sip of gasoline.

Pros

Smooth and comfortable driving experience

Decent electric range for driving short trips

Ample space for both passengers and cargo

Cons

Feels underpowered when accelerating

Handling isn't particularly engaging for some drivers

All-wheel drive not an option

8 BMW X5 xDrive50e

MSRP: $74,095

The BMW X5 was among the first luxury SUVs in the '90s and early 2000s—leading the vehicles that paved the way for the glut of high-riding, high-rolling rigs that dominate the roads today. The X5 xDrive50e illustrates the evolution of a successful formula over 24 years, as well as how priorities have so dramatically changed.

X5 xDrive50e Performance Specifications

Engine 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with integrated electric motor Transmission 8-speed STEPTRONIC Horsepower 483 horsepower Torque 516 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 4.6 seconds Top Speed 130 mph

(Data was collected from BMW)

Powering the xDrive50e is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six with an electric motor, combining to deliver 483 horsepower, good for a 0-60 time of just 4.6 seconds, and an all-electric range of up to 38 miles—not bad for a car weighing two and a half tons.

Pros

Excellent body control

Smooth blend of hybrid and gas power

Interior materials and technology are well executed

Cons

Little driver feedback

Rough rider on less-than-perfect roads

Immensely heavy

7 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered Plug-In Hybrid

MSRP: $71,250

A sporty station wagon with power on tap from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Volvo V60 is a unique proposition in the US. It doesn't come cheap, though, and it's only produced in small numbers, but it does offer an enticing combination of style and performance.

V60 Polestar Engineered Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine with two electric motors Transmission 8-speed automatic Horsepower 455 horsepower Torque 523 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 4.4 seconds Top Speed 155 mph

(Data was collected from Volvo)

Speaking of the latter, the V60 plug-in hybrid blends gas and electric propulsion in buttery-smooth fashion, with its turbocharged mill and electric motor combo delivering 455 ponies, good for 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, and an all-electric range of 41 miles.

Pros

Forceful powertrain

High-quality interior

Long list of features

Cons

Confusing infotainment system

Most expensive version of the V60

AC charging is slow

6 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

MSRP: $43,865

It probably comes as no surprise that the RAV4 appears on this list, namely because it's one of the bestselling vehicles in the US. And why's that? The RAV4 not only offers great overall reliability and practicality, but in plug-in hybrid guise, it also offers a solid electric-only range (42 miles).

RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 302 horsepower Torque 199 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 5.5 seconds Top Speed 112 mph

(Data was collected from Toyota)

It may be the quickest model in Toyota's wide-ranging lineup, but it's also the most expensive. That being said, it's a car that drives well and is very comfortable for up to four adults, or five if everyone's friendly.

Pros

High fuel-efficiency

Smooth and quiet ride

Reliable performance

Cons

Higher price tag compared to the standard RAV4 hybrid

Battery pack takes up valuable space in the cargo area

Gas engine doesn't feel as powerful as some competitors

5 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

MSRP: $33,375

Once upon a time, the Toyota Prius wasn't cool, but that all changed when a 2023 redesign brought sleek new styling to the hybrid hatchback. As a middle ground between the standard Prius and a full EV, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid delivers the best of both worlds with no range anxiety.

Prius Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 220 horsepower Torque 139 lb.ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 6.6 seconds Top Speed 115 mph

(Data was collected from Toyota)

Along with its physical makeover, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid's powertrain got more oomph, too, now offering 220 horsepower to deliver an impressive all-electric driving range of 44 miles.

Pros

Great fuel economy

Comfortable ride

Reliable performance

Cons

More expensive than the standard Prius

Battery pack takes up space in the trunk

Needs to be plugged in regularly to increase fuel efficiency

4 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4Matic

MSRP: $71,350

There are no ifs or buts about it, the Mercedes GLE is one of the best luxury SUVs on sale today, thanks to a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality, and helpful tech features. But what's it like to drive? The answer: it's relatively fast, extremely quiet and comfortable, and feels supremely stable in most situations.

GLE 450e 4Matic Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine with plug-in hybrid technology Transmission 9-speed automatic Horsepower 381 horsepower Torque 479 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 5.8 seconds Top Speed 130 mph

(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)

Powering the 450e 4Matic is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor for a combined output of 381 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. As for all-electric driving range, the 450e 4Matic offers an impressive 49 miles.

Pros

Excellent electric range

Well-appointed, spacious interior

Quick performance for its size

Cons

Doesn't handle as well as the gas-only GLE

Infotainment controls are overly sensitive

Options quickly drive the price up

3 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4Matic

MSRP: $50,650

Another strong offering from Mercedes-Benz is the GLC, which is more compact than its GLE sibling, making it better suited to city driving and parking. Step inside, and it's typically Benz, with nicely chosen upscale materials and a modern design, not to mention heaps of tech.

GLC 350e 4Matic Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine with 85 kW plug-in hybrid electric motor Transmission 7-speed automatic Horsepower 320 horsepower Torque 413 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 6.2 seconds Top Speed 130 mph

(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)

But where the 350e really stands out is its all-electric driving range of 54 miles—around 10 miles more than the average American's daily commute.

Pros

Ride is smooth and composed

Luxurious and comfy cabin

User-friendly technology

Cons

Not a performance-orientated SUV

Gas engine is loud when pushed

Small fuel tank means low road-trip range

2 Mercedes-Benz S580e 4Matic

MSRP: $122,550

If you've got deep pockets, then you may want to consider the Mercedes-Benz S580e as your transition into electrification. Granted, it doesn't come cheap, but the hybrid version of Benz's flagship stands head and shoulders above other plug-ins in a host of areas.

S580e 4Matic Performance Specifications

Engine 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo plug-in hybrid Transmission 9-speed automatic Horsepower 510 horsepower Torque 553 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 4.8 seconds Top Speed 155 mph

(Data was collected from Mercedes-Benz)

Not only is it quick off the mark, the S580e provides a huge amount of electric range (56 miles), too, thanks to its big battery (28.6 kWh).

Pros

Tech-forward cabin

Smooth, comfortable ride

Performance is obviously great

Cons