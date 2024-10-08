Logitech has released the POP Icon Keys keyboard. The keyboard has a sleek design with dedicated keys for customizable actions.

The POP Icon Keys keyboard comes with contoured, low-profile keys. One of the standout features of the POP Icon Keys keyboard is its four customizable Action Keys, which are accessible through the Logi Options+ app. These keys let you switch between work and break modes, access productivity features, open social media or entertainment apps, or other tasks. In addition to the Action Keys, the POP Icon Keys keyboard has one-touch shortcut keys for functions like the search, emoji menu, and screenshot. These shortcuts can also be customized using the Logi Options+ app so buyers can make their own shortcut keys.

Logitech

The keyboard can be used to type across up to three different devices, including computers, phones, and tablets. The battery life is the most impressive part, as it lasts up to 36 months. You might end up switching keyboards befor the battery needs to be replaced. Logitech also made sure to mention it made the POP Icon Keys keyboard with sustainability in mind. While building the keyboard, Logitech used post-consumer recycled plastic, ranging from 37% to 70%, depending on the color. The sustainability also extends to the packaging, which is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The POP Icon Keys keyboard is available in many color combinations, including rose/off-white, orange/off-white, graphite/green, lilac/off-white, and graphite/off-white. It measures 324.51 mm in length, 22 mm in width, and 136.96 mm in height, and the keyboard weighs 530g (including the batteries). It is priced at $49.99, which is a great deal for a keyboard that lasts this long and is this customizable.

You can buy the POP Icon Keys keyboard from Logitech's website, and it should eventually show up at retail stores.

Source: Logitech