Summary Logitech discontinued its Harmony line of universal remotes in 2021, leaving no clear alternative available to home theater users.

Other companies like Sofabaton and One For All make universal remotes but are still catching up to Logitech. Harmony remotes are also still available on the secondary market.

A good universal remote can improve your home theater experience, and shouldn't be overlooked.

It’s harder to find a good remote than it used to be. The ones included with smart TVs have been overly slimmed down, and previous home theater mainstays are no longer produced. There are still options, though, and it’s worth the effort to find one.

What Happened to all the Universal Remotes?

There are basic, inexpensive universal (or all-in-one) remotes that have been around for decades and never really gone away. They can get the job done if you just want to control a couple of devices or need to replace a broken remote, but they’re poorly suited for controlling home theater systems with multiple pieces of gear, let alone other smart devices outside your audio/video setup.

Logitech

That’s where remotes like the Logitech Harmony came in, which quickly grew in popularity as more and more people invested in DVDs and Blu-rays and home theater systems to enjoy them. They could not only replace all the remotes cluttering up your coffee table with a single one, but the accompanying Harmony software took all the guesswork out of programming the remote and allowed you to completely customize it to suit your needs.

These days, however, most people just have fewer devices that each need their own complicated remote controls. Streaming devices and smart TVs have pushed physical media players aside, and soundbars have proven to be more popular than elaborate surround sound systems.

Not everyone has gone along with that trend and streamlined their setups in the same way, of course, but the shift was broad enough for Logitech to ultimately discontinue the Harmony line entirely in 2021. There are plenty still in use, however, and plenty of instances where something like a Harmony remote is still exactly what people need.

There's No Clear-cut Best Option Today

SofaBaton SofaBaton

Logitech has left a hole in the market that’s still yet to be filled, but you’re not completely out of luck if you’re juggling a bunch of remotes and looking for a better solution.

The good news is that since the Harmony was discontinued relatively recently, they are still readily available on the secondary market, even in new condition. Not surprisingly, they can demand a premium—especially the higher-end Harmony models—but the numerous sold listings on eBay show that there’s no shortage of people willing to pay what’s necessary to get the best option available.

Going that route is always a bit of a gamble (even more so if you’re buying a used model), but Logitech did promise to continue to support the Harmony platform when it announced that it was ceasing manufacturing, and the company has yet to say anything different.

Of the other options, Sofabaton is the one company that has tried to pick up where Logitech left off, although by most accounts it still hasn’t quite caught up to the standard Harmony set. One for All also makes some slightly higher-end universal remotes that can be programmed using an app, but they don’t make a model with a screen, and they are more limited in functionality compared to a Sofabaton or Harmony remote.

Beyond that, you can consider more specialized, professionally-installed options like Crestron or Control4 if you have a serious home theater or more complex home automation needs. They need to be purchased from and set up by an authorized dealer, however, and come with the hefty price tag you’d expect as a result.

Still Key to a Good Home Theater

Logitech

There may be fewer people that truly need a remote like a Logitech Harmony these days, but the benefits of one are still clear for those of us invested in physical media and home theater systems. Like physical media itself, there may be a bit more of an investment required upfront for a good universal remote, but the payoff is a better experience in the long run.

The fact that a company like Sofabaton is making new remotes also shows that there is still interest in them, and there’s at least a chance we’ll see better models in the future. That’s far from a guarantee, however, which makes picking the best universal remote today a bit of a guessing game.

There might not be any perfect options, but that doesn’t mean you can't improve your home theater with a universal remote, whether it’s with a new device from the likes of Sofabaton or an older Harmony model. It may not provide an immediate upgrade in sound or picture quality like some other pieces of gear, but it can go a long way towards making your home theater more enjoyable.