Logitech has announced the Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition. This is a new keyboard and mouse combo with a dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot, like many recent laptops.

This is aimed at Windows-based organizations, as the Signature Slim Combo has a dedicated Copilot key that provides instant access to Microsoft Copilot. Copilot is an AI assistant designed to work with Microsoft 365. Presumably, pressing it opens the Copilot assistant on your PC, just like the Copilot key on newer laptops. However, the announcements don't elaborate on the specific functionalities or commands buyers can execute from this keyboard.

Logitech

One of the highlights is the keyboard support for multi-device connectivity. This lets you switch between up to three computers or tablets using Bluetooth or Logi Bolt. The Signature Slim Combo MK955 is a lot less bulky than many keyboards. It has quiet keyboard keys and silent mouse clicks, keeping it low-profile. The keyboard itself is slim, with a laptop-style design. The mouse has SmartWheel technology, which just means it switches between free and notched scrolling depending on how quickly you roll it.

The keyboard measures 17.08 inches in length, 5.31 inches in width, and 0.91 inches in height, weighing 24.16 ounces with batteries included. The mouse dimensions are 4.67 inches in length, 2.61 inches in width, and 1.65 inches in height, with a weight of 4.07 ounces, including the battery. The Signature Slim Combo has "enterprise-ready" features for IT teams like Logitech Sync and Logi Tune. Logitech Sync remotely monitors device health and firmware updates, which streamlines management for IT departments, while Logi Tune is software for setting up and maintaining devices.

The Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition will be available in North America starting October 4th, priced at $99.99. It will be sold through Logitech's official website and likely other third-party retailers.

Source: Logitech