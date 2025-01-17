Accessory maker Logitech has announced a new product: a webcam that mounts on the ceiling and pans, tilts, and zooms to track the speaker. It's probably not for you, though.

The new Rally Camera Streamline Kit includes wireless buttons that can be installed on walls and other convenient places. Pressing them switches between different preset views in conference or lecture rooms with a multi-camera setup. The company says the solution enables presenters to "stay in the flow and control their narrative" without technical distractions. Multiple cameras can also be managed and controlled via Logitech's Sync app. This is meant strictly for schools, businesses, and other organizations—not your typical home office.

The announcement says the company designed the Rally Camera Streamline Kit for "hyflex learning and modern workspaces." It sounds fancy, but I had to look up "hyflex learning." The Columbia Center for Teaching and Learning defines the term as hybrid learning integrating "complementary face-to-face (synchronous) and online learning (asynchronous) experiences in service of intended learning objectives." Other companies sell similar pan-tilt-zoom cameras for hyflex learning and presenting, also known as PTZ cameras, including Logitech's own PTZ Pro series for business customers.

The Rally Camera Streamline Kit includes Logitech's flagship Rally videoconferencing camera, an extension kit comprising wall and inverted mounts, and more. The camera can be powered and connected up to 100 meters away to a control box via a single-category cable. The control box then sends the camera feed to your AV equipment via the standard USB interface.

The Rally Camera Streamline Kit is compatible with Windows 10 and higher, macOS Sonoma and higher, and popular video collaboration and lecture capture platforms. Everything you need to install this thing on the ceiling or wall is included in the box, such as a wall mount with cover and mounting hardware, an inverted NPT (National Pipe Thread) adapter mount, tripods, and discreet cable routing. You also get preset buttons, a remote control, a side base for the camera, a control side box, and other items.

The Rally Camera Streamline Kit will be available to pre-order in "spring 2025" through Logitech's channel partners for a suggested retail price of $2199. You can also contact Logitech's salespeople for a quote. The company will offer the Extension Kit, individual mounts, and wireless buttons for sale as add-ons for the Rally Camera at some point.

Source: Logitech