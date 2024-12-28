Summary The keyboard has a responsive and comfy typing experience with customizable keys.

The overall basic design lacks adjustable height and backlighting.

A decent, functional keyboard option for everyday use without advanced features.

The Logitech Pop Icon Keys don’t snap or crackle, instead, they’re springy, responsive, and should generally disappear beneath your fingers. The keyboard is hard to beat if you’re looking for an upgraded keyboard at a good value with a few extra features added to the mix.

Customizable keys

Comfortable typing experience Cons No adjustable height

Price and Availability

The Logitech Pop Icon Keys is available now for $49.99. It comes in several color combinations that mix white or black with rose, lilac, orange, and lime green.

The Logi Options+ app is a free downloadable application for Windows or Mac computers to enhance the keyboard but is not required to use its basic functions.

Specifications Wireless Bluetooth Backlight No Media Controls Yes Battery Up to 3 years Num Pad No Replaceable Keys No Dimensions 5.39 x 12.77 x 0.86in Material Plastic Bluetooth BT LE Multi-device pairing Three devices Charging 2x AAA Operating System Windows; macOS Adjustable Height No Lighting No Colors Multiple Expand

Another Desktop Keyboard Option

The essence of the Pop Icon Keys is trying to be everything to everyone—for a reasonable price. Put another way, there are very few inoffensive things about it. It’s fine, it’s good even. But in being a keyboard that’s not too hot or too cold for most people, it leaves enthusiasts behind.

For $50, the Pop Icon Keys isn’t trying to cater to the build-it-yourself mechanical keyboard crowd. I mean, there's not even backlighting or height adjustments. It’s also not trying to be a compact travel keyboard that people tote around in backpacks—there’s the Keys-To-Go 2 for that.

Instead, the Pop Icon Keys are merely meant to be an average, robust keyboard option for office and home desks. If you want to get funky, Logitech has the Pebble Keys 2 with a round shape. The Pop Keys Mechanical keyboard ratchets that funky level up a notch too. Even the direct Magic Keyboard comparison would be Logitech’s MX Keys.

Comparatively, I found the Pop Icon Keys to be a little more boring than any of the company’s other options—It’s a general-use device. The look is fun and seems fresh at first glance, but the keyboard ultimately disappears from visual recognition after a few days. I didn’t notice the lime green accent on top of the black keyboard despite the pop it has in photos.

The Keyboard Feels Study But Generic

If the keyboard is a little plain to look at, then its feel is even more generic. I know that sounds a bit harsh to imply the keyboard feels forgettable, but I think for most people, that’s what they’re looking for.

If your keyboard breaks in the middle of writing a report and a new one appears on your desk, you don’t want to spend the next two days having to become familiar with it. You want to start typing. The Pop Icon Keys is a workhorse in that regard.

I switched out my Apple Magic Keyboard for this one and only had a couple of keyboard-induced typos before I was back up to speed. Again, in subsequent days, I paid little attention to the keyboard because it wasn’t drawing attention to itself. It just worked.

The amount of travel in the keys is noticeably more than Apple’s razor-thin desktop keyboard that comes with its iMac, but not so much that your fingers will feel the burn from typing all day.

Logitech states that the keyboard is quiet, and that’s mostly true, but it’s not silent. It sounds more muted than "quiet" to my ears. Typing on the board probably won’t be distracting to others, even in a calm house or office, but people nearby will still be able to hear it.

I like the concave keys and think they’re large enough with a generous-sized space around them. But for all the positives of typing on the board, I still found it to have an overly plastic quality to it. There’s a hollowness to it that will be obvious to anyone who’s dabbled in higher-end keyboards. I didn't mind the lack of height adjustment or backlighting, but I know that might be a dealbreaker for some, even at the $50 price point.

The Shortcut Keys Are Neat, But Shouldn’t Be Its Selling Point

Even though the Pop Icon Keys is a fairly straightforward product, it does have a few niceties to tempt you. For one thing, its two AAA batteries are advertised to last about three years. Logitech peripherals have proved their long battery life in the past, so I would expect something similar here too.

But if you do ride the keyboard and the batteries give out sooner, the standard size makes it very palatable to replace them.

On the software side, Logitech continues to push its Logi Options+ app which will let you customize your keyboard to add shortcuts. This isn’t unique to the Pop Icon Keys and works with a number of Logitech's products.

I continue to hate the app’s heavy-handed approach of making you sign in to a Logitech account to use a lot of the features, including Ask Perplexity or making a key open an application in the Smart Actions section.

You can use the Options+ app to do meaningful things on a Mac or Windows computer, but I find it pretty broad to get started. In practice, I mostly used the four brightly colored keys to pause and play music, open websites, and open ChatGPT.

Your mileage will vary on how much you want to explore the available options, but I don’t think the software is a reason to buy this keyboard. It's nice that it's available, but at the end of the day, it’s just re-mapping the “home,” “end,” “pg up,” and “pg dn” buttons.

Should You Buy the Logitech Pop Icon Keys?

The recommendation for the Logitech Pop Icon Keys is fairly easy. Anyone who doesn’t care for the keyboard that comes with their computer, be it an iMac or Windows desktop computer, can comfortably pick this keyboard as a robust option. It has enough shortcuts and controls to appease even moderate power users. The battery life and use of standard-sized batteries are other pluses.

Be aware though, that this is not a replacement for a more advanced keyboard, mechanical or otherwise. Logitech has a host of other keyboards if that’s what you’re looking for. Spending $50 isn’t going to get you anything other than a good, solid everyday kind of keyboard.