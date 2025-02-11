Summary
- Highly customizable controls elevate workflows.
- Deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud for efficient actions.
- The dialpad lacks refinement and struggles with predictability.
My feelings toward the Logitech MX Creative Console are as conflicted as they get. Its two components have varying levels of usability. While the MX Creative Keypad genuinely elevates my Adobe workflows, the MX Creative Dialpad leaves a lot to be desired.
Logitech MX Creative Console
The MX Creative Console consists of two heavily customizable devices aimed to enhance the workflow of Adobe-based creatives. User profiles set up in Logi Options+ update the functionality of both the Keypad and Dialpad depending on the software open reducing the need to memorize endless Adobe shortcuts.
- Seemingly endless customization
- Controls adapt to the program open
- Deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud
- Three months of Adobe Creative Cloud included with purchase
- Disjointed design between the two devices
- Dialpad controls are unrefined
Price and Availability
Both the Pale Grey and Graphite colorways of the MX Creative Console retail for $200 on Logitech's website as well as most major tech retail sites. The price includes three months of Adobe Creative Cloud with access to all apps which can be used to set up a new account or can be tacked on to an existing membership.
While I have complaints about the product itself, the inclusion of three months of Creative Cloud heavily impacts the value of this device. The standard $60 monthly fee for an annual subscription to all Adobe apps would cost you $180 after three months, so given the choice of $180 for three months of Creative Cloud or $200 for three months of Creative Cloud and the MX Creative Console, I would opt for the latter even if the device has flaws.
Specifications
- Color
- Graphite, Pale Grey
- Compatible with
- Windows, Mac
- Connection Type (Keypad)
- Wired (USB-C 2.0)
- Connection Type (Dialpad)
- Bluetooth, Logi Bolt
- Dimensions (Keypad)
- 3.62 x 3.06 x 1in
- Dimensions (Dialpad)
- 3.62 x 3.68 x 1.33in
Highly Customizable Adobe Controls, Especially on the Keypad
You can set up profiles for each Adobe program. While I use this device across Illustrator, Photoshop, and Lightroom, most of my customizations are in my Lightroom profile. That is where I have the most consistent process and can best analyze how the Creative Console affects my workflow.
The integration with Adobe software goes deep. The console considers more than simply which Software is currently running; it accounts for what tab you are actively in. In Lightroom, I have different actions set up for the Library and Develop modes. I also have specific options that only appear when I am cropping photos. The screens and actions are constantly updating. If you can’t find the action you are looking for in the presets, you can create custom commands using Smart Actions.