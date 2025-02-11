Summary Highly customizable controls elevate workflows.

Deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud for efficient actions.

The dialpad lacks refinement and struggles with predictability.

My feelings toward the Logitech MX Creative Console are as conflicted as they get. Its two components have varying levels of usability. While the MX Creative Keypad genuinely elevates my Adobe workflows, the MX Creative Dialpad leaves a lot to be desired.

Logitech MX Creative Console 6 / 10 The MX Creative Console consists of two heavily customizable devices aimed to enhance the workflow of Adobe-based creatives. User profiles set up in Logi Options+ update the functionality of both the Keypad and Dialpad depending on the software open reducing the need to memorize endless Adobe shortcuts. Pros & Cons Seemingly endless customization

Controls adapt to the program open

Deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Three months of Adobe Creative Cloud included with purchase Disjointed design between the two devices

Dialpad controls are unrefined $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at B&H Photo Video $200 at Logitech

Price and Availability

Both the Pale Grey and Graphite colorways of the MX Creative Console retail for $200 on Logitech's website as well as most major tech retail sites. The price includes three months of Adobe Creative Cloud with access to all apps which can be used to set up a new account or can be tacked on to an existing membership.

While I have complaints about the product itself, the inclusion of three months of Creative Cloud heavily impacts the value of this device. The standard $60 monthly fee for an annual subscription to all Adobe apps would cost you $180 after three months, so given the choice of $180 for three months of Creative Cloud or $200 for three months of Creative Cloud and the MX Creative Console, I would opt for the latter even if the device has flaws.

Specifications Color Graphite, Pale Grey Compatible with Windows, Mac Connection Type (Keypad) Wired (USB-C 2.0) Connection Type (Dialpad) Bluetooth, Logi Bolt Dimensions (Keypad) 3.62 x 3.06 x 1in Dimensions (Dialpad) 3.62 x 3.68 x 1.33in Expand

Highly Customizable Adobe Controls, Especially on the Keypad

We will start with the good: the MX Creative Keypad. The first impression the packaging gives you is a bit misleading since the keypad comes across as just another Stream Deck or Loupedeck- style product with its 9 LCD buttons. I like that I can use the keypad as a generic control center with simple actions such as opening apps, taking screenshots, and controlling media, but that is an added bonus and understates what makes this half of the MX Creative Console a workstyle game changer. The product's strength is revealed when it interacts with Adobe apps. The second I open Photoshop, the buttons transform to my custom profile of specific commands, which are now accessible without having to navigate through extensive toolbars or memorize dozens of shortcuts. Later, when I open Lightroom, different actions are ready to run on both devices. The default options are nice, but to really benefit from this device's time-saving features, you’ll want to customize functions through the Logi Options+ Software , available on Mac and Windows. Everyone has their own specific process, and even if you are using most of the preset options, simply rearranging them can result in a large time savings.

You can set up profiles for each Adobe program. While I use this device across Illustrator, Photoshop, and Lightroom, most of my customizations are in my Lightroom profile. That is where I have the most consistent process and can best analyze how the Creative Console affects my workflow.

The integration with Adobe software goes deep. The console considers more than simply which Software is currently running; it accounts for what tab you are actively in. In Lightroom, I have different actions set up for the Library and Develop modes. I also have specific options that only appear when I am cropping photos. The screens and actions are constantly updating. If you can’t find the action you are looking for in the presets, you can create custom commands using Smart Actions.