Even the most proficient Adobe Creative Cloud users may find themselves fumbling over keyboard shortcuts or digging through menus. Now, Logitech hopes to deliver a more intuitive, more customizable Creative Cloud experience through the MX Control Console, an input device that's specially designed for experts and novices alike.

MX Creative Console delivers instant access to Adobe Creative Cloud controls through an eight-button keypad and a free-spinning control dial. The keypad, which looks similar to a Stream Deck, can launch apps and provide app-specific shortcuts within Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, After Effects, and Audition. Predictably, the control dial is brush size adjustment, zooming, and other actions that can be bound to a scroll wheel or slider.

Logitech preloads the MX Creative Console with commonly used controls and shortcuts, though you can customize the device in Logitech Options+. The Stream Deck is a useful point of comparison, though MX Creative Console is actually an extension of Loupedeck technology—Logitech acquired Loupedeck in 2023.

The MX Creative Console dialpad requires a wired connection to your computer. Interestingly, the control dial connects via Bluetooth or Logitech Bolt (USB dongle not included). Logitech says that the device is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

I'd like to point out that Adobe apps already have a plethora of keyboard shortcuts (which can be customized). And, with a bit of tweaking, you can get a trackball mouse with a scroll ring to mimic the functionality of Logitech's control dial. MX Creative Console simply provides more intuitive, immediate, tactile access to Adobe app controls. It's a specially designed product that experts and novices can enjoy—that said, I wouldn't use the MX Creative Console as a total replacement for keyboard shortcuts, as you will inevitably find yourself without this gadget at some point.

For a closer look at the MX Creative Console's capabilities, check out the tutorials on Logitech's YouTube channel. Logitech hasn't saved these tutorials to a playlist, so you'll have to pick through them by hand.

You can pre-order the MX Creative Console today for $200. Orders begin shipping October 14th. All purchases of the MX Creative Console include three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free—both new and current Adobe customers can redeem this offer.

