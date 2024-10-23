Key Takeaways The Logitech MX Brio is an upgraded version of the Brio, now with 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced features.

It offers a sleek design and adjustable mount for flexibility and full control.

It's an all-in-one webcam with a built-in microphone and privacy shutter.

The Logitech MX Brio is the company's 2024 upgrade to its premium webcam lineup. It boasts a ton of advanced features, including 4K Ultra HD. Does this newly improved webcam live up to the hype? The short answer is yes.

Logitech MX Brio 8 / 10 4K Ultra HD webcam with built-in microphone and advanced adjustment capabilities. Pros Ultra HD 4K resolution with 30fps

1080p HD resolution with 60fps

Built-in microphone with noise reduction

Adjustable base with ?show mode?

Integrated privacy shutter Cons Higher price point for a webcam

Visible motion blur even at 60 fps

Auto-focus and auto-lighting can be distracting $200 at Logitech $200 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Logitech MX Brio is available on the Logitech website, as well as Amazon and other major retailers. At the time of publication, the MX Brio is available in three colors on the Logitech website, but only Graphite and Pale Grey are on Amazon. The Pale Grey is currently offered at a discount on Amazon, probably only for a limited time!

Specifications Brand Logitech Resolution Ultra HD 4K; 1080p Rotation Tilt & Pan Wide Angle Lens Ultra-Wide 4K Connection USB-C Integrated Lighting AI-enhanced for low light Frames per second 4K: 30fps / 1080p: 60fps Mounting Adjustable, includes "Show Mode" Compatibility Windows, macOS, Chrome OS(4) or Linux (4). Certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Chromebook, Google Meet, and Streamlabs Additional features Zoom lens, CMOS sensor Weight 4.64 ounces Expand

A Sleek, Upgraded Webcam Design

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

This webcam has a sleek, minimalist, and modern design. When the camera is active, lights glow on the sides. A built-in privacy shutter is easy to turn on and off by twisting the ring around the camera as if you were attaching a lens.

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

I found the camera’s mount especially impressive on the MX Brio. It can be bent and adjusted in multiple ways, letting you position this webcam exactly how you want it. But I was really wowed by the “show mode” feature of the webcam mount. This little hinge allows you to turn the camera downward to your desk without actually removing the camera from its mount. This is great for showing off something you’re working on at your desk. I think artists and trading card game streamers might find that particular feature extra appealing!

MX Brio Set Up and User Experience

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Logitech MX Brio is plug-and-play, ready to go straight out of the box. All you have to do is attach the mount and plug in the USB-C cord, and the driver automatically downloads. It was easy to set up this camera with my Zoom, OBS Studio, and Streamlabs software.

The customization options for this webcam may vary depending on the software you are using. For this reason, Logitech provides G Hub (available on Windows and Mac) that lets you fine-tune the different options. However, if you’re using streaming software like OBS Studio, you don’t need to download G Hub because you’ll have the same capabilities by configuring the settings of your video input device in the application.

Video Resolution and Quality Options

There are a ton of video adjustments that you can play with in the Logitech MX Brio. In addition to the basics (auto adjustments, color correction, white balance, etc.), you can configure more advanced details. You can manually adjust the tilt, pan, and zoom, which means that you can tell the camera to shift the view slightly more to the left, or tilt the camera down a bit, or zoom in a smidge, so you are better centered in the frame.

The Logitech MX Brio supports 4K resolution, but it was not the default output when setting this webcam up in OBS Studio. I had to manually configure the camera to 3840x2160, which captures video at up to 30 frames per second. The 4K resolution looks very clear, but I have doubts about the importance of having such a high resolution camera for chatting on Zoom. If your internet connection is slower, you might find that the 4K resolution uses too much bandwidth.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

If you choose the standard 1080p resolution, you can manually select a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second. However, I was not very impressed with the motion blur I saw at 60fps on this webcam. In fact, when I compared the Logitech MX Brio to my old Logitech C920 side by side, I thought the resolution looked very similar, which was a bit disappointing.

OK… But How’s the Sound?

It’s important to note that the MX Brio also includes a built-in microphone. While it’s no comparison to the Blue Yeti that I have in my current PC setup, I thought the MX Brio’s microphone had fairly standard sound for a webcam.

The main issue with using a webcam mic is that when you’re a little further away from the device (meaning, if you placed the webcam on top of your monitor like most people do), you’ll also sound far away. You’ll hear more of the sound bouncing around the room, and the audio might sound more “tinny” than speaking with a dedicated, quality microphone on your desk near your face.

While the sound might not be perfect, it is certainly acceptable for general use. If you’re looking for an all-in-one webcam solution, the Logitech MX Brio definitely covers all of your bases for online conferencing and video streaming.

Should You Buy the Logitech MX Brio?

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Logitech MX Brio is a great choice for an advanced webcam with up to 4K resolution. This is also a great choice if you want a webcam with a built-in mic! But if you have high expectations for your HD video resolution, you might be happier with the Elgato Facecam Neo (but you’ll need to bring your own microphone).

Or maybe you want a webcam with a built-in mic but have a smaller budget (and don’t need 4K). Then you might want to consider the Logitech C920. It's an older model without all the bells and whistles, but I’ve been using one for over five years without issues. Depending on your budget and needs, the Logitech MX Brio could be a great way to upgrade your webcam.