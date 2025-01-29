Summary The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Keyboard offers a thin design, low-profile switches, and decent software for lighting, macros, and game modes.

With a 0.88-inch maximum thickness, the G915 X maintains rigidity despite its slim build, offering adjustable feet and fast typing response through its low profile GL switches.

The G915 X provides an impressive battery life of up to 800 hours, which can last through a month of continuous use if Lightsync RGB lighting is off, making it suitable for both daily work and gaming.

Mechanical keyboards are a hot commodity thanks to their quality and responsiveness. The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Keyboard proves you can provide that and more in a thinner, faster package.

Logitech G915 X Lightspeed 9 / 10 $202 $230 Save $28 The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Keyboard is a thin mechanical keyboard that doesn't compromise on features or performance. Pros & Cons Fast key response

Programmable keys

Built-in media controls

Versatile RGB lighting Can be sluggish to wake up from sleep

Not as physically customizable as other keyboards $202 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Logitech

Price and Availability

The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Keyboard is available from Amazon, Best Buy, or direct from Logitech for a list price of $230. In the box you get the keyboard, 5.9 foot USB-A to USB-C data and charging cable, Lightspeed USB-A wireless receiver, USB-C to USB-A extender, and paperwork. The G915 X is available in black with choice of tactile, linear, or clicky keys, or in white with tactile keys.

For Lightspeed functionality, either wired or wireless with the receiver, Logitech recommends a PC with a USB-A port running Windows 10 v.1809 or later, or macOS 10.11 or later. For Bluetooth-enabled devices, Logitech recommends Windows 11 or later, macOS 11 or later, Chrome OS, Android 4.3 or later, or iOS 10 or later.

Speciffications Wireless Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth Backlight Yes Media Controls Yes Battery Up to 800 hours Num Pad Yes Switch Type GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky Replaceable Keys Yes Number of Keys 121 Compatible Devices Windows, Mac, Android, iOS Wired operation Yes Dimensions 18.7 x 5.91 x 0.88 in Keycaps Double-shot PBT Software Customization Yes Expand

Design and Function: Flat and Fast

Logitech's G915 X is made from a combination of low carbon aluminum, post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) materials. With a width of 5.91 inches and a height, or thickness, of just 0.88 inches, you'd expect some flex to the keyboard, but unless you're purposely pushing down on the body, it remains rigid and stable in use.

Underneath the G915 X are two feet that can be folded flat or placed in two additional positions that angle the top of the keyboard. For regular typing, I prefer the highest position, but when using the keyboard for fast action games I like to place it completely flat.

There's a storage area for the Lightspeed USB-A wireless receiver next to the left foot. On the rear of the keyboard, above the left foot, is the power switch. Above the right foot is the USB-C data and charging port.

Set within the brushed aluminum alloy top plate is a full set of 121 keys, including a number pad (tenkey), media keys, and programmable buttons. A cast iron roller bar, used for volume control, sits above the media keys, which sit above the tenkey.

Logitech's G915 X comes in a choice of three low-profile switches: GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky. Like any other mechanical keyboard, each switch type makes a sound when the key bottoms out, with the GL Tactile making a slightly higher-pitched click than the GL Linear, which itself is slightly higher-pitched than the GL Clicky.

The GL Tactile is described as providing a discernable tactile bump at the moment of actuation, the GL Linear a smoother, more fluid keystroke, and the GL Clicky a more audible click with tactile feedback. None of these switches are what you'd call quiet, but even the version I'm reviewing with GL Clicky only maxed out at 68.8 dB when measured within a foot, which is no louder than a typical office environment or normal conversation levels.

Regardless of the switch type you choose, speed is the name of the game. The GL Linear has an actuation force of 43 grams, GL Tactile 45 grams, and GL Clicky 48 grams. While some enthusiasts prefer the more substantial typing feel and higher force requirements of heavier-duty mechanical keyboards, there's no doubt your fingers can move fast with the GL switches. Combined with a 1.3 mm actuation point, the GL switches can really increase the possible actions per minute, or APM. I feel like I type faster and respond better in games with the G915 X versus most other mechanical keyboards.

Unlike the previous (G915) model which lacked an X in the name, the G915 X uses textured double-shot PBT keycaps. This was a smart choice, because even though I loved the G915, and it had many of the same features as its successor, the keycaps were downright slippery and aggressively attracted finger grease. Even after months of use, the keys on the G195 X have remained sufficiently grippy and free of grease, helping with precision no matter how fast I type.

Speaking of speed, because of the lighter actuation force, low-profile keycaps, and shallow actuation point, you have to be more mindful of how you're typing. For instance, if your finger rests just a bit too long on a key, or you hold a key down just for a fraction of a second too long, you'll get double presses. At first, I was concerned it was a technical issue with the keyboard, but no, it was my form, which got looser from using keyboards with more traditional, and less sensitive, responsiveness.

You can get an even faster response from other keyboards like Logitech's own wired Pro X TKL Rapid and its programmable analog switches, but there's no software or other settings to adjust on the G915 X to get its maximum performance out of the box. And while I do like a properly-configured Pro X TKL Rapid for gaming, there's no denying that the low-profile keycaps on the G915 X still give me the impression of greater speed versus full-size keycaps.

Though the G915 X is one of my favorite overall keyboards for typing and gaming, doesn't feel as luxurious as more traditional mechanical keyboard designs. Other keyboards with thicker and heavier bodies, sound-dampening, and Gateron Brown switches like the Drop CSTM80 can feel more premium, but they're definitely not as versatile.

Software and Configuration: Lights and More

Like the other devices in Logitech's Lightspeed series, the G915 X comes with a USB-A wireless dongle that provides low-latency and performance you'd typically find in a wired connection. You can quickly switch between Lightspeed and Bluetooth connections thanks to their respective dedicated buttons. For instance, I regularly quickly switch back and forth between my Windows desktop PC, which uses the dongle, and my Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet, which uses Bluetooth. If I ever needed to, I could even plug in the keyboard and switch between a third device.

You can configure basic lighting and other options like the recording of macros directly from the keyboard, but, for anything significant, including programming individual keys, you want to download the G Hub app for Windows or macOS. From G Hub, you're presented with three options: Lightsync, Assignments, and Game Mode.

Lightsync, as the name implies, lets you configure lighting for individual, groups, or all keycaps. This not only includes static colors from a palette of approximately 16.8 million, but effects and animations too. This includes lighting that's responsive to screen events, music, or even select games. Dynamic Lighting is also supported for Windows users, although G Hub does provide more options. The dedicated Brightness key on the keyboard controls relative brightness levels and can also turn lighting off completely.

Assignments lets you remap any key either by itself or in combination with any other key, with up to 15 possible functions. Logitech provides nine G keys specifically for programming, with G1 - G5 on the left side of the keyboard using regular keycaps and G6 - G9 using the secondary round rubber buttons.

For my own use case, I programmed G5 as a Page Down key. For G4, I set it to a macro that initiates a paste and then press of the Enter key. For G1 - G3, I used the Soundswitch app to set my desktop speakers to Ctrl+Shift+S, my Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset to Ctrl+Shift+R, and my Sony Pulse Elite headset to Ctrl+Shift+P, then set those shortcuts to each respective button. It was the perfect way for me to seamlessly switch between audio devices without manually going through Windows Sound Settings each time.

Game Mode lets you disable certain keys when the rubber Game Mode button is pressed. Typically, it's just the Windows keys that get disabled, but in my case, I also disabled G1 - G5 and the CAPS key, so I don't inadvertently press something I don't want in a heated game of Fortnite, for example. As with the other options, you can set different profiles to disable keys for different scenarios.