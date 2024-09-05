The smart lock company Lockly just announced four new Zeno series products: the Zeno Visage, the Zeno Vision, Zeno Secure Pro, and Genie Pro. These four smart door locks offer new advanced safety and unlocking features, including Apple Home keys, automatic locking, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

Lockly Zeno Visage features the most control options. It can be unlocked with facial recognition (which automatically detects your face as you approach the door). Zeno Visage can also be quickly unlocked with your iPhone or Apple Watch thanks to the Apple Home integration. The Visage supports fingerprint unlocking too. Finally, it has a Genie keypad that randomly shuffles the numbers every time to keep the PIN secure.

Lockly also introduced a smart lock with a built-in 2K video camera and intercom, the Zeno Vision. The Vision smart lock doesn’t have facial recognition, but it can be unlocked with Apple Home support (through your iPhone or Apple Watch), fingerprint scanning, or the PIN Genie keypad.

With the Lockly Secure Pro, you get Apple Home keys, fingerprint security, and the keypad that auto shuffles the numbers. The PIN Genie Pro lacks the advanced facial recognition and fingerprint unlocking, but it does offer Apple Home support, so you can tap your Apple Watch or iPhone on the smart lock to open it.

All four models come with an automatic lock feature which can be configured to auto-lock whenever you walk out the door. They all have Wi-Fi, offline access codes, Voice control through Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and a mobile app. Plus, you can create temporary revocable keys for them (sent through SMS or email).

For people who don’t want to rely exclusively on these advanced features, Lockly ships the Zeno series locks with physical keys too. The Visage model starts from $349 while the Vision is priced at $429. The Secure Pro is available for $329, and the Genie Pro for $229. You can pick them up from The Home Depot or shop online at the Lockly website.

Source: Lockly